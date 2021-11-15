Baz Luhrmann Shares Teaser and New Release Date for Upcoming Elvis Biopic Starring Austin Butler

Baz Luhrmann is taking care of business.

The brief video, which Luhrmann shared on social media Monday, included a shot of what appeared to be Butler, 30, from behind as a young Elvis and other shots of the singer walking backstage in his recognizable performance wear.

The video ended with the letters TCB and the date June 24, 2022.

"Elvis Monday⚡️" Luhrmann, who has been regularly sharing Elvis content on Mondays over the past several weeks, wrote in the caption. "Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022."

He added the hashtags "Elvis" and "TCB."

The movie's release date has been pushed multiple times already because of COVID-19 pandemic-related delays — including star Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker, contracting the virus last year.

In addition to Butler and Hanks, the movie stars Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. It will "delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America," according to Warner Bros.

Of casting Butler as The King, Luhrmann previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he knew he "couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist."

"Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent," Luhrmann added at the time back in 2019. "I had heard about Austin Butler from his standout role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures."

At the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood premiere in July 2019, Butler told Entertainment Tonight that he is "honored" to have landed the role.