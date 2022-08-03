'Batgirl' Canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite $90M Movie Being Nearly Complete: Reports

In the Heights actress Leslie Grace played the lead role in Batgirl, which will now no longer be released on HBO Max or in theaters

The in-the-works Batgirl film will no longer be released.

According to Variety and the New York Post, the DC Comics movie that was intended for an HBO Max debut has been scrapped and will not hit any platform, including streaming or theaters.

The film initially received a $75 million production budget but became a $90 million project, partially due to COVID-related delays, Variety reported. According to the outlet, the film had finished principal photography earlier this year and was already in post-production.

Leslie Grace, who starred in In The Heights, played the title role of Barbara Gordon (aka Batgirl) with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah behind the camera. Michael Keaton was also set to appear in the film as Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) alongside J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.

Batgirl is not the only nearly complete film the studio canceled. A sequel to the 2020 film Scoob!, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt has also been axed despite costing the studio a reported $40 million. Writer/producer Tony Cervone said on Instagram, "Yes I am afraid this is true. The movie is practically finished and turned out beautifully. I am beyond heartbroken."

In a statement to The Wrap, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson said, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Back in December, Grace, 27, shared a photo of herself in the Batgirl costume on Instagram. She captioned the picture with a quote from Batgirl: Year One, which was written by Scott Beatty and Chuck Dixon. "'I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.' - Batgirl, Year One 🦇 #Batgirl."