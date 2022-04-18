Batgirl's Leslie Grace Says Seeing Michael Keaton's Batman Return for Upcoming Film Was 'Surreal'

Leslie Grace told Variety that seeing Michael Keaton reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman on the set of Batgirl "was the stuff of dreams"

Leslie Grace is still basking in the glow of being in the presence of superhero royalty.

The Batgirl star, 27, told Variety in a recently published Q&A that seeing Michael Keaton, 70 — who reprises his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman for the first time in 30 years in Batgirl, as well as in The Flash — walk on set for the first time "was wild for everyone."

"Our directors were like two little kids. They're legit Batman nerds openly," she said of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. "He's Batman, man! I couldn't even believe that I was sharing space with Batman."

"I want to say more, but I can't," Grace continued, raving of working with Keaton, "It was insane, surreal, incredible. It was the stuff of dreams really."

Keaton first appeared as the Caped Crusader in 1989's Batman before reprising his role in 1992's Batman Returns, both from director Tim Burton.

While he walked away from the character decades ago, Keaton is reprising his role as Batman in The Flash, which is set to premiere in theaters next summer, as well as Batgirl this year.

Batgirl also stars J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon, the father of Grace's Barbara Gordon/Batgirl.

Additionally, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio and Ivory Aquino are set to appear in the DC film, which is planned for a 2022 release on HBO Max.

Keaton previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he was especially excited to play Batman again because of what the role means to millions of fans around the world.

"What's really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him," he said in a cover story for the publication last August. "I get this on a whole other level now. I totally respect it. I respect what people are trying to make. I never looked at it like, 'Oh, this is just a silly thing.' It was not a silly thing when I did Batman."