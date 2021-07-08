Basic Instinct Director Denies Sharon Stone's Claim That She Was Tricked Into Nude Scene

Sharon Stone said that a member of the Basic Instinct production told her to take her underwear off during the cross-legged scene under the pretense that her private area wouldn't be visible on film

The director of Basic Instinct is speaking out after Sharon Stone, who played Catherine Tramell in the 1992 thriller, said she was tricked into taking her underwear off for the infamous crossed-legs scene.

In her recently published memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone, 63, alleged that a member of the movie's production told her to take her underwear off during the scene under the pretense that her private area wouldn't be visible on film.

Speaking with Variety in an interview published Wednesday, director Paul Verhoeven said his "memory is radically different" from that of the actress.

"That does not stand in the way and has nothing to do with the wonderful way that she portrayed Catherine Tramell. She is absolutely phenomenal," he added. "We still have a pleasant relationship and exchange text messages."

Said Verhoeven, 82, "But her version is impossible. She knew exactly what we were doing."

Stone's rep didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Basic Instinct - 1992 Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct (1992) | Credit: StudioCanal/Shutterstock

According to the Dutch filmmaker, he told Stone ahead of time that the scene "was based on a story of a woman that I knew when I was a student who did the crossing of her legs without panties regularly at parties."

"When my friend told her we could see her vagina, she said, 'Of course, that's why I do it,' " Verhoeven alleged. "Then Sharon and I decided to do a similar sequence."

Stone wrote in her memoir that she was called to see the final cut of Basic Instinct "with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project."

"That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, 'We can't see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on,' " she alleged.

The actress continued, "Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I'm the one with the vagina, in question, let me say: The other points of view are bulls---. … It was me and my parts up there."

After the viewing, Stone said she slapped "Paul across the face, left, went to my car and called my lawyer, Marty Singer."

Singer reportedly informed her that the movie could not be made, according to the Screen Actors Guild. "It wasn't legal to shoot up my dress in this fashion," she said.

"I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me. Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have?" Stone recalled. "But I did have choices. So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it."

The Casino actress said she felt the need "to become objective" as to why she was tricked into removing her underwear considering she worked so hard to get the part and "only this director had stood up for me."