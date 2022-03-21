Basic Instinct: Michael Douglas Notes 'a Little Controversy' as He Marks Film's 30th Anniversary

"What a ride that one was and a little controversy along the way," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a set of photos and poster of the film

Basic Instinct is 30!

The thriller's stars Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone celebrated its milestone anniversary on Instagram over the weekend, sharing photos from the film to their respective accounts.

Sharing the Basic Instinct poster, Douglas, 77, wrote in part of the film, "What a ride that one was and a little controversy along the way."

"Kudos to #PaulVerhoeven, @sharonstone and @jeannetripplehorn! Very fond memories!" he added.

Basic Instinct has, indeed, been a subject of controversy since its 1992 release — particularly, surrounding some of the more explicit content, including Stone's infamous crossed-legs scene.

In her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, the actress alleged that a member of production told her to take her underwear off during the scene under the pretense that her private area wouldn't be visible on film.

Speaking with Variety in an interview published last March, director Paul Verhoeven said his "memory is radically different" from Stone's.

"That does not stand in the way and has nothing to do with the wonderful way that she portrayed Catherine Tramell. She is absolutely phenomenal," he added. "We still have a pleasant relationship and exchange text messages."

Said Verhoeven, 83, "But her version is impossible. She knew exactly what we were doing."

Last month, Stone opened up in a first-person essay for InStyle about selecting the iconic dress she wore during that same scene.

"We decided to go for all white because my character had a very Hitchcockian vibe," she added. "But [costume designer Ellen Mirojnick] designed the dress so that I could sit like a man if he was being interrogated. It gave me the ability to move my arms and legs, take up space and exercise control over a room full of men."

In the interrogation-room scene, Stone's character famously uncrosses her legs and flashes the detectives.

"The director asked me to remove my underwear because he said the white was reflecting the light. So I did. And the cinematographer told me that they couldn't see anything," Stone recalled.