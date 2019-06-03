Moonlight Director Barry Jenkins Working on Film About Legendary Dancer Alvin Ailey

Image zoom Barry Jenkins; Alvin Ailey Amanda Edwards/Getty; Marty Reichenthal/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins has his next project lined up.

Jenkins, who directed Moonlight, is working on a feature film about the life and career of choreographer and dancer Alvin Ailey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which is untitled, will also have the assistance of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which controls the rights to Ailey’s choreography, THR reported.

Jenkins, 39, is set to direct the film with a script by Julian Breece who has worked on Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, now on Netflix. Alicia Keys is set to produce, according to IMDb.

The director is also known for filming the Oscar-winning film If Beale Street Could Talk.

Ailey is credited with popularizing modern dance and bringing African-Americans to the forefront of the dance in the 20th century.

He died from complications of AIDS/HIV in 1989; later, President Barack Obama awarded him with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He formed his own dance group, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958 which was inspired by his mentor Lester Horton.

From there, Ailey created his most recognized piece of choreography, Revelations. A decade after founding the dance company, he founded his dance school.

Jenkins’s Ailey biopic currently has no release date.