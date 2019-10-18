Barney the Dinosaur Live-Action Movie in the Works with Get Out Oscar Nominee Daniel Kaluuya

Image zoom Barney The Dinosaur Mark Richards/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Barney the dinosaur is back — and headed to the big screen!

Mattel Films, Get Out Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya and Valparaiso Pictures are teaming up to develop a live-action film about everybody’s favorite purple Tyrannosaurus rex.

“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” said Kaluuya, who is working on the film with his production company 59%, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time,” he added.

Although no major details about the new film have been announced, Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner said that “working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations.”

“The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

Image zoom Barney the Dinosaur with Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez Everett

Barney & Friends debuted on television over two decades ago, originally running from 1992 to 2009, and at one point featured a very young Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez. In addition to the long-running television show, the feature film Barney’s Great Adventure was released in 1998.

The new film, which does not currently have a studio attached, is the latest Mattel film in the works, including the upcoming Barbie movie, which will star Margot Robbie.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids,” Robbie, 29, previously told PEOPLE.

Robbie was confirmed for the lead role in January, after Amy Schumer departed the project over scheduling conflicts in March 2017, according to Variety. The film will be produced by her LuckyChap Entertainment company, along with husband Tom Ackerley, 29, and their production partner, Josey McNamara.

A release date for the film has yet to be confirmed.