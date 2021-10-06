Barbra Streisand Unveils Her New Namesake Bridge at Academy Museum: 'Bridges Connect Us'

"I like bridges, because bridges connect us, just as the stories we tell in movies connect us and lead us to a deeper understanding of other people's lives, as well as our own," Streisand, 79, says in a statement to PEOPLE. "It was important to me to be part of a museum that celebrates the history of movies and hopefully will inspire future filmmakers."

"It matters for Los Angeles to have this film museum," Hanks told the press corps at the unveiling. "We all know that films are made everywhere in the world, and they are wonderful films. And there are other cities with film museums, but with all due respect in a place like Los Angeles, created by the Motion Picture Academy, this museum has really got to be the Parthenon of such places. We've been talking about this at the Academy for the better part of, I think, 20 years. And the end result exceeds our dreams by about tenfold. It's an extraordinary building. It's an amazing space, it's an inclusive space."