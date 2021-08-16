Barbra Streisand Thought Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born Was the 'Wrong Idea'
Barbra Streisand has pretty mixed feelings about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's version of A Star Is Born.
During Sunday's episode of the Australian talk series The Sunday Project, the 79-year-old singer and actress discussed her thoughts on the different adaptations of the Hollywood classic.
"At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that's interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors. I thought that was a great idea," she said. "So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976."
Streisand added that she "thought it was the wrong idea" but still gave props to the film, which grossed $436 million worldwide and landed Gaga with her first Academy Award.
"I can't argue with success but I don't care so much about success as I do originality," she continued.
Streisand and Kris Kristofferson's version of A Star Is Born was the third iteration of the popular film, which first starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in 1937. It was later remade into a musical starring Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954, and most recently, into a 2018 film led by Cooper and Gaga.
Streisand previously said that she loved their version of the iconic film, raving about Gaga's performance a few years ago.
"Of course I've seen it. I loved it. I think it's wonderful. She's wonderful," Streisand told Extra in 2018. "I think it's great, they're gonna have a big hit."
Streisand and Kristofferson also visited Cooper and Gaga on set while filming the movie in 2018. Cooper recalled the nerve-wracking moment to Entertainment Weekly.
"She gave us a blessing. Everybody was so excited she was there. We just looked at each other and were like, 'Wow. How are we here right now?'" Cooper told the outlet before Gaga added, "She was so, so kind."