Barbra Streisand Thought Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born Was the 'Wrong Idea'

Barbra Streisand has pretty mixed feelings about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's version of A Star Is Born.

During Sunday's episode of the Australian talk series The Sunday Project, the 79-year-old singer and actress discussed her thoughts on the different adaptations of the Hollywood classic.

"At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that's interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors. I thought that was a great idea," she said. "So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976."

Streisand added that she "thought it was the wrong idea" but still gave props to the film, which grossed $436 million worldwide and landed Gaga with her first Academy Award.

"I can't argue with success but I don't care so much about success as I do originality," she continued.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga next to Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand in 'A Star Is Born.' Credit: Neal Preston/Warner Bros.; Everett Collection

Streisand and Kris Kristofferson's version of A Star Is Born was the third iteration of the popular film, which first starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in 1937. It was later remade into a musical starring Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954, and most recently, into a 2018 film led by Cooper and Gaga.

Streisand previously said that she loved their version of the iconic film, raving about Gaga's performance a few years ago.

"Of course I've seen it. I loved it. I think it's wonderful. She's wonderful," Streisand told Extra in 2018. "I think it's great, they're gonna have a big hit."

Streisand and Kristofferson also visited Cooper and Gaga on set while filming the movie in 2018. Cooper recalled the nerve-wracking moment to Entertainment Weekly.