Barbra Streisand Shares Cute Sign Stepson Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Made While Social Distancing

Barbra Streisand may be practicing social distancing, but that doesn’t mean she can’t see her family!

On Wednesday, the legendary singer and actress, 77, shared a sweet photo of stepson Josh Brolin‘s wife, Katheryn Boyd, holding up a cute sign outside of her home as the family self-isolates amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the shot, Boyd, 32, can be seen standing on one side of the window while wearing a mask and carrying a plaque that reads: “We (heart) you Gamma & Grampa.” The photo was taken from the opposite of the window, presumably to avoid face-to-face interaction as recommended by health officials during this time.

According to Streisand, Brolin, 52, and Boyd visited from outside her house with their daughter Westlyn Reign, 1.

“I just love the sign that Josh and Kathryn painted yesterday when they came to see us with our little grandchild Westlyn!” Streisand gushed in the caption.

She posted a photo of a rose bush in bloom from her garden, writing to her followers, “P.S. all of the flowers are now blooming on our wishing well — we are wishing with our hearts and minds for everybody to stay well!”

Streisand has been married to Brolin’s father James since 1998 — and the songstress couldn’t wait for little Westlyn’s arrival when Boyd was pregnant with the baby girl.

Before the birth, Brolin joked that Streisand had become a “typical Jewish grandmother” after learning that his wife was expecting.

“My wife got her a bracelet that said ‘Grandma’ on it and she started crying,” the Deadpool 2 star said during a June 2018 interview with SiriusXM’s EW Radio Spotlight. “She is one of those … it’s annoying but in a really great way, [with] emails every day and like, ‘Hey, I thought of this name, what do you think of that? … When can I come over and feel the baby?’ ”

James Brolin, Barbra Streisand, Josh Brolin

“You realize she follows all the apps, so you know the baby is as big as a banana, which is always weird to me. I don’t want to think of my baby as a banana or any kind of fruit or vegetable,” he quipped.

“She is really into it and I love that she is into it. I mean, it’s like very typical Jewish grandmother who is saturated by this event,” Brolin added. “It’s awesome.”

In March, Streisand shared a sweet photo of her holding Westlyn, captioning the shot, “One of Jason’s first words was ‘hat’ — and now it’s one of Westlyn’s first words too! 💛”

