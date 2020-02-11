Barbra Streisand Says She Was 'Looking Forward' to Handing Eminem His Oscar Before He Bailed  

Even Barbra Streisand was disappointed when Eminem decided to skip the 2003 Oscars.

The rapper, who was 30 at the time, won the Best Original Song category at the show, which Streisand, 77, was presenting. But to the surprise of the crowd, his cowriter Luis Resto was the one who accepted the award for the hit “Lose Yourself,” leaving attendees — including Streisand — miffed over missing out on seeing the rapper after the success of his movie 8 Mile.

“@eminem I had voted for your song too! Was really looking forward to handing you the award. Next time!” Streisand, 77, tweeted after the rapper, now 47, apologized for not attending on Sunday, 17 years later.

His apology came after he made amends for his absence by surprising the crowd at this year’s show with a performance of “Lose Yourself.”

His performance came after Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a segment that looked through some of the most iconic Best Original Song winners. The montage then ended on a scene from Eminem’s 8 Mile, which then cut to the stage and a rising platform that revealed the rapper and a live orchestral band.

Most nominees tend to perform their songs on the stage, but Eminem skipped the 2003 ceremony altogether. Instead, the Detroit rapper was dozing at his home in Michigan with the TV tuned to cartoons for his daughter, Hailie, The Detroit Free Press reported at the time.

The rapper had earlier opted to sit out the swank ceremony, deciding it “wasn’t his sort of gig,” the paper noted.

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @theacademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” Eminem wrote on Instagram Sunday, sharing a clip Resto accepting the award without him.

