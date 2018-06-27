All in the Family! Barbra Streisand Puckers Up with Step-Son Josh Brolin at Sicario 2 Premiere

It’s all in the family!

Barbra Streisand stepped out at the premiere of Sicario: Day of the Soldado to support her step-son Josh Brolin, where the two took a few silly pictures. The legendary singer married actor James Brolin, 77, in 1998, making her Josh’s step-mom.

The two had some fun off the red carpet with Josh, 50, and Streisand, 76, getting cozy in one shot by puckering up for a kiss on the lips.

Josh Brolin and Barbra Streisand Eric Charbonneau

They also posed for a sweet family picture with James joining Streisand and Josh sweetly wrapping an arm around his pregnant wife Kathryn Boyd, 31. Josh and Boyd announced she was expecting in late May after tying the knot in September 2016.

James Brolin, Barbra Streisan, Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd. Eric Charbonneau

“My wife got her a bracelet that said ‘Grandma’ on it and she started crying,” Josh recently said of Streisand to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Editorial Director Jess Cagle for SiriusXM’s EW Radio Spotlight.

“She is one of those … it’s annoying but in a really great way, [with] emails every day and like, ‘Hey, I thought of this name, what do you think of that? … When can I come over and feel the baby?’ ” said Brolin, who is already a father to 28-year-old daughter Eden and 30-year-old son Trevor.

“You realize she follows all the apps, so you know the baby is as big as a banana, which is always weird to me. I don’t want to think of my baby as a banana or any kind of fruit or vegetable,” the soon-to-be father of three joked.

“She is really into it and I love that she is into it. I mean, it’s like very typical Jewish grandmother who is saturated by this event. It’s awesome,” Brolin added of Streisand.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado opens Friday.