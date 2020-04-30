Barbra Streisand Mourns 'Surrogate Mother' Cis Corman: 'I Treasured Our Lifelong Friendship'

"I loved Cis dearly and will miss her forever," wrote the actress on Instagram

Barbra Streisand is mourning the loss of her close friend Cis Corman.

On Monday, the prolific casting director died at her home in New York City at age 93, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Corman had left her mark on Hollywood, contributing to such classic films as Raging Bull and The Deer Hunter, as well as striking a strong bond with Streisand early in her career.

Honoring Corman on Instagram, Streisand shared a slideshow of photos of herself with the late producer, whom she called her "best friend and surrogate mother."

"Rest in peace, dear Cis," Streisand, 78, began the caption. "I first met Cis Corman in acting class when I was 16! She was 32 and had four children. She remained my best friend and surrogate mother since then. I treasured our lifelong friendship, her intelligence, her taste, and her integrity. I loved Cis dearly and will miss her forever."

The actress said her son Jason Gould knew Corman as "Auntie Cis," and that she collaborated closely with Corman at her own production company, Barwood Films.

"We shared the conviction that a film has to serve some key social purpose," wrote Streisand, "and the issues addressed in our television projects included the significant and disregarded history of women in film, the importance of gun control legislation ... gay adoption and one about non-Jewish rescuers who saved Jews during the Holocaust."

In 2011, Streisand shared a memorable story with The Telegraph, in which Corman broke the news to her that she was pregnant. The moment happened at the West End premiere of Funny Girl in 1966.

"It was the opening night of Funny Girl in London and I was upset because I felt like there was a strange atmosphere," recalled Streisand at the time. "Princess Margaret was there and I felt that people were watching her watching me, and that upset me. I came offstage and my friend Cis Corman whispered, 'You're pregnant.'"

She continued: "I'd been so involved in the show that I'd forgotten I'd given her a urine sample for a test. So there I was, standing there shaking people's hands on the opening night ... and I felt like all the praise and congratulations were because I was pregnant. The exuberance I felt that night with this wonderful secret; I'll never forget that."