Barbra Streisand Mourns Yentl Costar Nehemiah Persoff After His Death at 102: 'I'll Miss You Papa'

Barbra Streisand is mourning the death of her former costar Nehemiah Persoff.

Streisand, 79, shared a tribute on Twitter Wednesday to Persoff, who died at age 102 on Tuesday. Streisand and Persoff shared the screen in 1983's Yentl, in which he played her father, a rabbi named Reb Mendel, or 'Papa.'

Along with a still of herself and Persoff taken from Yentl, Streisand wrote on Twitter, "Nicky lived a long loving life. I'll miss you Papa!!"

Streisand starred as the titular character in Yentl, which follows a young woman who disguises herself as a man to attend religious school and continue the Talmud education her late father started.

Yentl was nominated for multiple awards and won an Oscar for Best Music and two Golden Globes: best director and best motion picture - comedy or musical.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Streisand cast Persoff in Yentl. Decades after working on the film, Persoff recalled his experience meeting with Streisand before beginning work on Yentl.

"One day before filming, Barbra invited me for tea in her house in London. … She told me about losing her father at the tender age of 2, of her early years in Brooklyn, and so on. She said, 'Let's read,' " he told Films of the Golden Age back in 2008.

He added, "As we read, I looked at her and thought, 'What courage you have to take on this film, to write, direct, act and sing.' I read, 'Yentl, I'm so proud of you,' and at that moment, the emotion welled up in me."

NEHEMIAH PERSOFF Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Persoff told Films of the Golden Age that he had told the same story of having tea with Streisand at the American Film Institute Awards in 2001, when she was given a Life Achievement Award. "I felt the story needed a lift so I added: 'Barbra, for almost 20 years you've been like a real daughter to me — you don't call; you don't write," he remembered.

After appearing in Yentl, Persoff went on to act in shows like Magnum, P.I., The Facts of Life, J.J. Starbuck and MacGyver. Throughout the course of his decades-long career, he booked memorable roles in films like Some Like It Hot and An American Tail.