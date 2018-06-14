Barbra Streisand Learned Guitar for a Scene in a Movie But Cut It Because She Felt ‘Vulnerable'

Barbra Streisand was already making hit records and winning Oscars before she signed on to remake 1976’s A Star Is Born, but despite all of her success, she still felt unsure of her talents when the film wrapped.

On Wednesday, Streisand, 76, announced a new deal with Netflix to bring six of her award-winning television specials, along with a new edition of A Star Is Born with never-before-seen footage, to the streaming service on June 15.

The new version of the classic remake includes a previously deleted scene in which Streisand’s character Esther Hoffman plays the song “Evergreen” for Kris Kristofferson’s character John Norman Howard. The actress revealed that she cut the scene, some of which can be seen exclusively above, because she was not confident in the song, which she learned to play on the guitar specifically for the film.

“I think I was being judged for wearing too many hats at the time — perhaps having too much control, particularly as a woman. I was feeling attacked. One magazine had me on their cover, bald, with a headline ‘A Star is Shorn,’ ” Streisand explained.

Barbra Streisand in 1976's A Star Is Born. Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“So when I was in the editing room and needed to pick up the pace, I cut out the scene where I’m playing ‘Evergreen.’ I had written the song and learned to play the guitar specifically for that scene, but because I felt so vulnerable, I ended up cutting it out,” she added.

Streisand went on to win her second Academy Award for composing “Evergreen,” making her the first woman to be honored as a composer. She also won a Grammy and Golden Globe for the composition.

In addition to the extended version of A Star Is Born, the Streisand television specials My Name Is Barbra (1965), Color Me Barbra (1966), Barbra Streisand: A Happening in Central Park (1968), Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments (1973), Barbra Streisand: The Concert (1994), and Barbra Streisand: Timeless (2001) will all be added to the Netflix library, along with the variety special Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! (2017).

The special edition of the film comes just a week after the first trailer for its latest remake, this time starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The story’s first iteration hit the screen in 1937 and starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March. It was next remade in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason.

The new movie marks Cooper’s directorial debut and features the actor singing live. A portion of the film was shot during Coachella in 2017.

“It all came down to this broken love story, and there’s no better way to express that than through singing because there’s nowhere to hide when you’re singing. Your whole body is electrified,” Cooper told Entertainment Weekly of the film in December. “That was the initial igniter of the passion for me.”