Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson Duet Again in Surprise A Star Is Born Reunion

A star was reborn on Sunday night, when Barbra Streisand reunited with her A Star Is Born costar Kris Kristofferson.

The legendary singer, 77, shared the stage with Kristofferson at London’s Hyde Park, the two duetting once again on the song “Lost Inside of You” — one of the many love ballads from their acclaimed 1976 film.

It was a reunion Streisand had first teased back in April, when she posted a photo with Kristofferson to social media along with the caption, “Stay tuned.”

After taking the stage, Streisand called Kristofferson, “one of my favorite leading men,” according to a YouTube video of the number. “Here’s a song that we sang together in the movie,” she said before starting the tune. “I love this song.”

Though it had been 43 years since Streisand and Kristofferson first starred together, the chemistry between the two seemed as strong as ever, with each making eye contact throughout the song.

Kristofferson, 83, wore head-to-toe black while Streisand wore a flowing pink patterned caftan with shoulder cutouts.

Prior to their reunion, Streisand sang “Evergreen” — the Star Is Born song that won her the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Streisand and Kristofferson’s version of A Star Is Born was the third iteration of the popular film, which first starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in 1937. It was later remade into a musical starring Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954, and most recently, into a 2018 film led by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

While each film share similarities, Streisand and Kristofferson’s version based its roots on the 1937 version — with Kristofferson playing the self-destructive musician John Norman Howard, who falls in love with aspiring singer Esther Hoffman (Streisand).

Gaga and Cooper’s version pulled from the same roots. Gaga would also follow in her Streisand’s footsteps when she won the Oscar in the same category for “Shallow.”

Meanwhile, Streisand’s performance at London’s Hyde Park was the biggest audience she’s performed for since a Central Park performance for 150,000 in 1968, according to Variety.

The trade paper said Streisand had 65,000 concertgoers in the sold-out crowd, watching along as she sang hits from her illustrious catalog including “Alfie,” “Second Hand Rose,” “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” “Any Place I Hang My Hat is Home,” “What the World Needs Now” and “The Man That Got Away.”

And Kristofferson wasn’t the only duet partner Streisand had, either.

Later in the show, she was joined on stage by Lionel Richie to sing “The Way We Were,” Streisand’s 1974 hit. She and Richie had previously recorded a version of the song on her 2014 album, Partners.

Streisand had a handful of concert dates upcoming, including a show at New York City's Madison Square Garden in August.

Her latest album, Walls, was released in November.