Every Photo From the Barbie Movie Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Life in plastic, it's fantastic! See Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and their costars all dressed up as they shoot their new film around L.A.

By Kelsie Gibson Updated June 29, 2022 12:57 PM

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: The image direct

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who are playing Barbie and Ken in the film, were spotted donning rollerblades and neon outfits while filming at Venice Beach on June 27. 

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: MEGA

Gosling and Robbie coordinated in cowboy attire while filming in Los Angeles on June 22. 

Margot Robbie on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

As part of 2022 CinemaCon in April, Warner Bros. Pictures shared the first official look of Robbie as Barbie, in which she is shown rocking a retro '60s outfit in a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible. 

Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

In June, Warner Bros. Pictures shared the first look of Gosling as Ken as he sported the doll's signature platinum locks (and six-pack!) as he poses in all light-wash denim, including an open vest and matching jeans, and some appropriately logo-emblazoned undies.

Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: The Image Direct

Gosling really got into character as he filmed on the beach in his cowboy outfit. 

Margot Robbie and America Ferrera on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: Backgrid

While filming in Venice, California, on June 27, Robbie and America Ferrera were spotted holding hands as they rollerbladed on the sidewalk. 

Will Ferrell on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Will Ferrell, who is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was spotted laughing as he filmed the movie wearing a pink dress shirt and tie. (Oh, and rollerblades.)

Ryan Gosling and His Stunt Double on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: TheImageDirect

Double take! Gosling and his stunt double were spotted in action while filming in Venice, California. 

Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: The Image Direct

Gosling got super animated as he filmed a scene along the beach. 

Margot Robbie and Her Stunt Double on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Robbie and her stunt double took a quick coffee break while filming.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: Snorlax / MEGA

Robbie and Gosling couldn't contain their laughter in between takes on set. 

Margot Robbie and America Ferrera on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Robbie and Ferrera enjoyed the breeze as they 'bladed along Venice Beach.

Will Ferrell and Greta Gerwig on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: Snorlax/MEGA

In between takes, Ferrell was spotted chatting with director Greta Gerwig, who sported headphones in — what else? — Barbie pink.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: SplashNews.com

Teamwork makes the dream work! Robbie and Gosling shared a high five as they skated along the beach. 

Will Ferrell on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Ferrell really got into character as he filmed a scene on rollerblades. 

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: BACKGRID

Robbie and Gosling were a Day Glo dream in their rollerblading outfits.

Margot Robbie on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

It's all about the details! Robbie was pink perfection in her lace-up bell-bottoms and matching vest. 

America Ferrera and Margot Robbie on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Robbie looked happy and carefree as she filmed alongside Ferrera in rollerblades. 

Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set

Credit: SplashNews.com

Gosling flashed the cameras a pearly white smile as he filmed by the beach. 

