Every Photo From the Barbie Movie Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
Life in plastic, it's fantastic! See Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and their costars all dressed up as they shoot their new film around L.A.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who are playing Barbie and Ken in the film, were spotted donning rollerblades and neon outfits while filming at Venice Beach on June 27.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie on the Barbie Movie Set
Gosling and Robbie coordinated in cowboy attire while filming in Los Angeles on June 22.
Margot Robbie on the Barbie Movie Set
As part of 2022 CinemaCon in April, Warner Bros. Pictures shared the first official look of Robbie as Barbie, in which she is shown rocking a retro '60s outfit in a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set
In June, Warner Bros. Pictures shared the first look of Gosling as Ken as he sported the doll's signature platinum locks (and six-pack!) as he poses in all light-wash denim, including an open vest and matching jeans, and some appropriately logo-emblazoned undies.
Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set
Gosling really got into character as he filmed on the beach in his cowboy outfit.
Margot Robbie and America Ferrera on the Barbie Movie Set
While filming in Venice, California, on June 27, Robbie and America Ferrera were spotted holding hands as they rollerbladed on the sidewalk.
Will Ferrell on the Barbie Movie Set
Will Ferrell, who is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was spotted laughing as he filmed the movie wearing a pink dress shirt and tie. (Oh, and rollerblades.)
Ryan Gosling and His Stunt Double on the Barbie Movie Set
Double take! Gosling and his stunt double were spotted in action while filming in Venice, California.
Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set
Gosling got super animated as he filmed a scene along the beach.
Margot Robbie and Her Stunt Double on the Barbie Movie Set
Robbie and her stunt double took a quick coffee break while filming.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set
Robbie and Gosling couldn't contain their laughter in between takes on set.
Margot Robbie and America Ferrera on the Barbie Movie Set
Robbie and Ferrera enjoyed the breeze as they 'bladed along Venice Beach.
Will Ferrell and Greta Gerwig on the Barbie Movie Set
In between takes, Ferrell was spotted chatting with director Greta Gerwig, who sported headphones in — what else? — Barbie pink.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set
Teamwork makes the dream work! Robbie and Gosling shared a high five as they skated along the beach.
Will Ferrell on the Barbie Movie Set
Ferrell really got into character as he filmed a scene on rollerblades.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set
Robbie and Gosling were a Day Glo dream in their rollerblading outfits.
Margot Robbie on the Barbie Movie Set
It's all about the details! Robbie was pink perfection in her lace-up bell-bottoms and matching vest.
America Ferrera and Margot Robbie on the Barbie Movie Set
Robbie looked happy and carefree as she filmed alongside Ferrera in rollerblades.
Ryan Gosling on the Barbie Movie Set
Gosling flashed the cameras a pearly white smile as he filmed by the beach.