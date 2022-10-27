Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie

From the cast to the release date, here's everything to know about Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie

Published on October 27, 2022 05:38 PM
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures' "BARBIE," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Photo: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing Barbie to life with its upcoming film.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film has been in the works for quite some time. Back in December 2016, Amy Schumer was originally attached to star, however, she later backed out of the film due to creative differences.

In January 2019, it was confirmed that Margot Robbie would be taking on the lead role of the iconic Mattel doll and in October 2021, Ryan Gosling joined the cast as Barbie's plastic partner, Ken.

Since then, there has been a lot of mystery surrounding the film. While Warner Bros. has released promotional images of Robbie and Gosling in character, the actual plot has been kept tightly under wraps.

From the confirmed cast to the release date, here's everything to know about the Barbie movie.

Who is in the Barbie movie cast?

Simu Liu attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images); America Ferrera attends Gentefied Season 2 Celebrates A Taste Of The BLVD at BLVD MRKT on November 03, 2021 in Montebello, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix); Issa Rae attends the HBO Max original comedy series "RAP SH!T" premiere at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty; Tommaso Boddi/Getty; Momodu Mansaray/Getty

The Barbie movie includes a number of big stars in the cast, including Robbie as Barbie and Gosling as Ken.

Additionally, the cast includes Will Ferrell (reportedly playing the CEO of a toy company), America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Connor Swindells, Jamie Demetriou, and Marisa Abela.

It has also been reported that Issa Rae and Hari Nef will play alternate versions of Barbie, while Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa are reportedly playing alternate versions of Ken.

What is the Barbie movie about?

Ryan Gosling Margot Robbie
MEGA

There has been a lot of chatter about what the upcoming Barbie film will be about, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

It was reported that Schumer's version of the film would have centered on Barbie getting kicked out of the perfect world she lives in for not being perfect enough and finding her way in a real-world adventure.

"People don't have any idea what to expect [with the film], and I think that that's the right vibe," Ferrera told PEOPLE about the film's secretive plot. "Whatever you think it is, it's not that. It's something else."

In fact, many stars' roles have been kept under wraps as well to not give anything away.

Who is directing the Barbie movie?

90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig, the mastermind behind Oscar-nominated films such as Lady Bird and Little Women, is slated to direct the film. She is also writing the screenplay for the film alongside her partner Noah Baumbach.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in July, Gosling said the Barbie film's script is the "best" he has "ever read."

When did the Barbie movie start filming?

Ryan Gosling Margot Robbie
The image direct

Filming for the movie first kicked off in March 2022. Robbie and Gosling were spotted filming scenes around L.A. in June 2022, including those now-iconic photos of them wearing rollerblade outfits at Venice Beach.

In July 2022, filming on Barbie wrapped for some of the cast, as some stars marked their last day on set with behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.

Has a first look at the Barbie movie been released?

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures' "BARBIE," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

The first official look at Robbie in character as the plastic toy came in April 2022 during CinemaCon, when Warner Bros. Pictures shared a first-look image. In the photo, Robbie as Barbie wore a blue-and-white polka-dotted headband and matching striped halter top, as she smiled and leaned forward in a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie
Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie (2023). Warner Bros. Pictures

The first glimpse of Gosling as Ken came in June 2022, when Warner Bros. shared a snapshot of the actor online. In the photo, Gosling posed and showed off his platinum-blond hairdo and his abs under a ripped denim jacket.

Gosling has taken pride in having a "Ken-ergy that you can feel," and on The Tonight Show, he joked about people "clutching their pearls" about the underwear-baring shots —"as though they ever thought about Ken for a second before this!" (Meanwhile, his partner Eva Mendes joked that she asked him to bring the Ken briefs home from set.)

When will the Barbie movie be released?

Margot Robbie Barbie
Backgrid

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures' "BARBIE," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
