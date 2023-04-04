Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Go to the Real World in New 'Barbie' Trailer: Watch

Get your rollerblades ready — we're going to Barbie Land.

The official full-length trailer debuted for Barbie on Tuesday, showing Margot Robbie front and center as the famous blonde with a bunch of other Barbies and Kens.

The comedy from director Greta Gerwig brings the iconic Mattel toys to life. Starring alongside Robbie as Barbie is Ryan Gosling as Ken, her male companion.

"I thought I might stay over tonight," Gosling's Ken tells Robbie's Barbie at one point. "Why?" she asks with a smile, as he says, "Because we're boyfriend and girlfriend." She then asks innocently, "To do what?" Responds Ken after some silence, "I'm actually not sure."

The cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren.

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken," a logline for the movie teases.

The hype for Barbie has been huge ever since photos of Gosling dressed as Ken circulated online in June.

When PEOPLE asked Gosling what it was like to "break the internet" with his Ken looks, he joked: "Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice."

He said "we've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue."

Margot Robbie in Barbie. Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Robbie previously spoke to British Vogue about audience expectations for the film, not long after news of the production first broke. "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' " she said at the time. "Then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't....' "

Speaking with PEOPLE, costar Ferrera also hinted the plot would be a surprise for audiences. "People don't have any idea what to expect [with the film], and I think that that's the right vibe," she said. "Whatever you think it is, it's not that. It's something else."

Barbie is in theaters July 21.