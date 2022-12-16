'Barbie' Teaser Trailer: See Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in First Glimpse of Greta Gerwig's Movie

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and more stars are shown in the first teaser trailer for Barbie, in theaters this July

By
Juliana Perri
JulianaPerriProfile3
Juliana Perri

Juliana Perri is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She majors in English and Communication with a minor in Spanish Studies at Villanova University (Go Cats!) where she was an editor for the online literary journal Bridges. Her favorite things include Margaret Atwood novels, Survivor, and karaoke.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 09:26 AM

Put your pink on, Barbie is here!

On Friday, Warner Bros. Pictures debuted the first teaser trailer for the film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Narration in the trailer (which is done in the style of the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey) explains how Barbie changed the landscape for toys when children played mostly with baby dolls beforehand. Robbie, as Barbie, winks at the camera before fans see quick glimpses of the colorful film.

The cast also includes Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, America Ferrera and more. It's written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach.

Barbie movie
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Coming off of controversy regarding the doll in years prior, Robbie, 32, previously spoke about some misconceptions of the film to British Vogue soon after news of the production broke.

"People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' " she began at the time. "Then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't....' "

Barbie movie
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Although she acknowledged that the character "comes with a lot of baggage," Robbie was excited for the challenge of taking on such an iconic role. Evoking "a lot of nostalgic connections," said Robbie, the film has a large, pre-established fan base — "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

Barbie movie
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

In July, when PEOPLE asked Gosling, 42, what it was like to "break the internet" with playful online reactions to his photo reveal in character as Ken, he joked, "Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice."

Gosling continued, "We've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue."

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Sarie Kessler and Margot Robbie attend the Global Premiere Screening of "Babylon" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Margot Robbie Makes 'Babylon' L.A. Premiere a Mother-Daughter Date Night — See the Sweet Photos
Sam Worthington attends the U.S. Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 12, 2022.
Sam Worthington Says He 'Sold Everything I Owned' and Lived in His Car Before 'Avatar' Stardom
Sam Worthington Wrath Of The Titans - 2012
Sam Worthington Says His 'Dad Bod' in 'Wrath of the Titans' Caused 'Horrible Fight' with Director
Johnny Depp Make-A-Wish video as Captain Jack Sparrow
Johnny Depp Reprises 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Role in Make-A-Wish Video for 11-Year-Old Fan
People Titanic 25th Anniversary Cover
Titanic at 25: PEOPLE Celebrates the Epic Film with a New Special Edition
Florence Pugh Stars in First Trailer for ‘A Good Person’ Directed by Ex Zach Braff
Florence Pugh Stars in Emotional First Trailer for 'A Good Person' Directed by Ex Zach Braff
Charmaine Bingwa attends the Apple Original Films European Premiere for Emancipation
'Emancipation' Star Charmaine Bingwa Didn't Recognize Will Smith at First Meeting: 'He Was So Thin'
Your Place or Mine First Look
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in First Look at Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine' : We 'Had Fun'
When Harry Met Sally Meg Ryan Billy Crystal
'Iron Man', 'Little Mermaid', 'Carrie' and 'When Harry Met Sally' Chosen for Preservation in National Film Registry
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan
Harrison Ford Was 'Glad' to Reunite with 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan: 'I'm So Happy for Him'
Jada Pinkett Smith Mourns Magic Mike 2 Costar Stephen tWitch Boss
Jada Pinkett Smith Mourns 'Generous' 'Magic Mike XXL' Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'My Heart Aches'
Kate Hudson attends a drinks reception for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Kate Hudson Reacts to Going Viral on TikTok with 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' : 'I Love That'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson with their son Truman Hanks 'A Man Called Otto' film premiere, Stockholm, Sweden - 13 Dec 2022
Tom Hanks Makes 'A Man Called Otto' Premiere a Family Affair with Wife Rita Wilson and Son Truman
Adam Driver in 65 trailer
Watch Adam Driver Fight Dinosaurs in '65' Trailer
margot robbie
Margot Robbie Teases Barbie's Dreamhouses in Movie: 'Everything You Ever Dreamed Of'