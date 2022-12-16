'Barbie' Teaser Trailer: See Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in First Glimpse of Greta Gerwig's Movie

Put your pink on, Barbie is here!

On Friday, Warner Bros. Pictures debuted the first teaser trailer for the film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Narration in the trailer (which is done in the style of the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey) explains how Barbie changed the landscape for toys when children played mostly with baby dolls beforehand. Robbie, as Barbie, winks at the camera before fans see quick glimpses of the colorful film.

The cast also includes Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, America Ferrera and more. It's written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Coming off of controversy regarding the doll in years prior, Robbie, 32, previously spoke about some misconceptions of the film to British Vogue soon after news of the production broke.

"People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' " she began at the time. "Then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't....' "

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Although she acknowledged that the character "comes with a lot of baggage," Robbie was excited for the challenge of taking on such an iconic role. Evoking "a lot of nostalgic connections," said Robbie, the film has a large, pre-established fan base — "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

In July, when PEOPLE asked Gosling, 42, what it was like to "break the internet" with playful online reactions to his photo reveal in character as Ken, he joked, "Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice."

Gosling continued, "We've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue."

Barbie is in theaters July 21.