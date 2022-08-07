Barbara Eden Recalls Elvis Presley Asking Her About Marriage and Telling Her About Priscilla

Eden joked that she "didn't have a romance with Elvis like most of his leading ladies did"

By
Published on August 7, 2022 02:17 PM
Elvis Presley and Barbara Eden promoting Flaming Star (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty

Barbara Eden has wonderful memories of working with Elvis Presley — and even recalls him telling her about meeting his eventual wife, Priscilla.

During a special panel alongside Jackée Harry at Christmas Con in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, the I Dream of Jeannie star was thrilled when asked about her experience with the King of Rock and Roll on the 1960 movie Flaming Star.

"Elvis was a delight," began Eden, who will be 91 later this month. "He didn't get the girl and he died — and he was fabulous! He was so wonderful. I think it was the only film he did that he got really good reviews for his acting and he didn't sing a song. … His fans hated it, but the critics loved it, and he was a joy to work with."

Eden went on to joke that she "didn't have a romance with Elvis like most of his leading ladies did," calling the 25-year-old Presley "a gentleman."

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: Actor Barbara Eden Attends Christmas Con 2022 at Pasadena Convention Center on August 06, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)
Michael S. Schwartz/Getty

"I'd come on the set and he'd get me a chair," she recalled. "Actors don't do that. You can sit on the floor, they don't care. And in between shots, when they were fixing the lights and everything, he'd get his guitar out and he'd sing. Wonderfully, he'd sing. … And we used to talk. We talked a lot."

Their conversation often turned to her marriage at the time to Michael Ansara, who famously played Cochise on Broken Arrow, and the woman Presley had met in Germany, Priscilla Beaulieu.

June 1966: Married American actors Michael Ansara and Barbara Eden at the premiere of director Basil Deardon's film 'Khartoum'. (Photo by Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images)
Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty

"He said, 'How do you have a marriage in Hollywood? How do you do this will all the stuff going on?'" Eden shared. "And I said, 'You know, for us, it's our job. This is how we make money. That's it.' He said, 'Well, I met this girl in Germany.' And he said, 'I'm not too sure, she's awfully young.' But he didn't tell me how young! Yeah, 14 years old. And I said, 'Well, you know, if the two of you are a team, you'll be fine.'"

Eden laughed and added, "Little did I know."

Indeed Presley met a 14-year-old Priscilla when he was in the Army and stationed in Germany. They were married more than seven years later, in 1967.

Barbara Eden, Jackee Harry attends the Christmas Con day 2 of Thats4Entertainment brings Christmas Con to Pasadena at the Pasadena Convention Center on August 5, 2022 © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661
Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

A few years later, Eden and Ansara attended Presley's show in Las Vegas.

"I've seen a lot of people work but this was the most thrilling thing I've ever seen," Eden recalled. "All those guitars! Elvis was fabulous. He was just wonderful. And I remember him that way, not the later years. Because he was beautiful and a lovely man."

At the conclusion of Eden's story, Harry interjected: "I'd have jumped him. I'd have jumped Elvis."

Still quick as ever, Eden immediately replied, "You wouldn't if you had Cochise for a husband."

Christmas Con in California continues through Sunday. The next one is set for December 9-11 in Edison, New Jersey.

