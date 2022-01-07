The former president remembered the late actor on Twitter, writing he “opened doors for a generation of actors”

Barack Obama Reacts to Death of 'Groundbreaking' Sidney Poitier: He 'Epitomized Dignity and Grace'

Barack Obama is mourning the death of Sidney Poitier and honoring the late actor's "groundbreaking" career.

The former president shared a photo of himself, Poitier and his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama on Twitter Friday after news broke that the Oscar-winning actor had died at 94.

"Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together," Obama tweeted. "He also opened doors for a generation of actors."

"Michelle and I send our love to his family and legion of fans," he added. Michelle retweeted her husband's post.

In 2009, Poitier was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama.

Poitier's death was confirmed to PEOPLE by Clint Watson, the press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, who said Poitier died Thursday evening.

Shortly after news of Poitier's death broke on Friday, tributes began to pour in online, with fans of the actor sharing kind words on social media.

Oprah Winfrey called him a "mentor," "friend" and "brother" in her moving remembrance.

Actor Jeffrey Wright wrote on Twitter, "What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love."

Whoopi Goldberg shared, "If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars," adding, "My condolences to his family and to all of us as well."

Viola Davis addressed her tribute to Poitier directly, sharing: "No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life."

Poitier, who was also known for his activism work on human rights issues, made history in 1964 as the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Lilies of the Field. He went on to win another honorary Academy Award in 2002.