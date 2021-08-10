Bam Margera Sues Johnny Knoxville Over Jackass Forever Firing, Alleges 'Inhumane' Treatment

Bam Margera said in his lawsuit he was “coerced” into signing a “draconian” Wellness Agreement that required him to do daily drug tests

Bam Margera, one of the original stars of Jackass, has sued Johnny Knoxville and others for what he alleges is a wrongful firing from the upcoming film, Jackass Forever.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Margera sued Knoxville, directors Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze, and Paramount Pictures on Monday, alleging "inhumane, abusive and discriminatory treatment" of him.

The 41-year-old star was fired from the franchise last year after testing positive for Adderall, a supposed violation of his "wellness agreement," which he signed with the film's producers.

Margera, who has struggled with substance abuse and been in and out of rehab, alleged in his lawsuit that Jonze, Tremaine and Knoxville "accosted him and coerced him into signing a draconian 'Wellness Agreement.' " If he didn't, he claimed, they told him he would be cut from all future Jackass projects.

Additionally, Margera alleged he wasn't provided the opportunity to consult his own attorney before signing the document.

Representatives for Tremaine, Knoxville, Jonze and Paramount Pictures did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

jackass forever Johnny Knoxville with the cast of Jackass Forever | Credit: paramount pictures/ youtube

Margera also claimed in his suit, according to court docs, that he was required to complete daily drug tests, "multiple times per day, both scheduled and unscheduled" for months.

The process, and the prescription medication he said he was given by Paramount's medical team, "left him physically and mentally drained, depressed and a shell of his former self," Margara alleges.

Margera claims his wrongful termination came after he tested positive for Adderall, something he said Tremaine, Knoxville, Jonze and Paramount "knew full well" he was taking to treat his attention deficit disorder.

"Paramount's inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced," the lawsuit read. "Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition, and his complaints about Defendants' discriminatory conduct towards him."

In June, Tremaine, who is directing Jackass 4, was granted a three-year restraining order against Margera after the latter allegedly sent him and his family death threats.

"I am in great fear for my and my family's personal safety," Tremaine wrote in the petition obtained by PEOPLE at the time, outlining how Margera allegedly began threatening him after he was dropped from Jackass 4 for not following his contract by relapsing last June.

In addition to threatening messages, Tremaine claimed Margera called his colleague and said "he has 'powers as a wizard' and 'can create and strike lightning' while speaking at times using numbers instead of English."

In May 2020, Margera posted an Instagram video saying Knoxville and Tremaine "betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me. Stephen "Steve-O" Glover came to the defense of his Jackass 4 collaborators in the comments section of the post.

"Bam- the two people you're saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life," Glover wrote. "Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple."

"We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick," he added.

HEAD START Credit: Gero Breloer/AP

That same month, Knoxville told GQ the death of Jackass cast member Ryan Dunn, who died in 2011 in a drunk driving accident, was "heartbreaking" and served as an impetus to help his friends who were struggling with addictions.

"It was tough when Steve-O was going off the rails. But he has completely, completely turned his life around and is doing just—I mean, he's doing terrific," Knoxville told the outlet. "He's a different, different man."

He continued, "I think each of us was responsible for his own actions and when someone's struggling, everyone tries to help that person. And at the end of the day, that person has to want help. Sometimes they don't. Yet."

As for whether he was speaking about Margera, Knoxville said, "We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it."

"I don't want to get into [a] public back-and-forth with Bam," he added. "I just want him to get better."

Jackass Forever is in theaters everywhere on October 22.