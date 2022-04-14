Bam Margera Dismisses Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Against Johnny Knoxville, Paramount

Last year, Bam Margera alleged "inhumane, abusive and discriminatory treatment" on the set of Jackass Forever, which premiered in February

Bam Margera has dropped his wrongful termination lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville and Paramount Pictures.

After alleging "inhumane, abusive and discriminatory treatment" last year in the making of Jackass Forever, Margera, 42, appears to have reached a settlement, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The terms of the settlement are unknown.

The Viva La Bam star filed the lawsuit, which also named directors Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze, in August. He claimed that Tremaine, Jonze and Knoxville, 51, "accosted him and coerced him into signing a draconian 'Wellness Agreement,' " or else he would be cut from all future Jackass projects.

He also claimed that he wasn't given the opportunity to consult with his attorney before signing the document.

Margera, who has struggled with substance abuse and been in and out of rehab, alleged that he was required to complete daily drug tests "multiple times per day, both scheduled and unscheduled" for months. Additionally, he claimed that the process and the prescriptions Paramount's medical team gave him "left him physically and mentally drained, depressed and a shell of his former self."

The former pro skateboarder claimed he was fired from the movie when he supposedly violated the agreement by testing positive for Adderall. He argued that Tremaine, Jonze, Knoxville and Paramount "knew full well" he was taking the drug to treat his attention deficit disorder.

"Paramount's inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced," the lawsuit read. "Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition, and his complaints about Defendants' discriminatory conduct towards him."

Knoxville previously commented on Margera's absence from Jackass Forever, after they appeared together in the MTV series from 2000 to 2002, in addition to several Jackass movies.

"We wanted him all throughout the movie, but unfortunately that's not the way it worked out," he said in January. "It's really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He's our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs, because we all care about him a lot."