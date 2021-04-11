Minari's Youn Yuh-Jung Hilariously Thanks Britain's 'Snobbish People' in BAFTA Acceptance Speech

"They approved me as a good actor," Youn Yuh-Jung said after her best supporting actress win

Congratulations are in order for Youn Yuh-Jung!

On Sunday, the 73-year-old star was awarded the best supporting actress award at the 2021 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) for her role as grandmother Soon-ja in Minari.

The Lee Issac Chung-directed film, which was released earlier this year, follows a family of South Korean immigrants who move to the rural United States during the 1980s. Alongside Youn, the film stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Noel Kate Cho and Will Patton, among others.

The actress beat out Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses), Kosar Ali (Rocks), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Ashley Madekwe (County Lines) to win the coveted award.

In her acceptance speech, the Minari star introduced herself and spoke about the honor of receiving the BAFTA award.

"I don't know how to say, I'm just very honored to be nominated — not nominated, I'm the winner now," she said as laughter could be heard coming from the audience.

The actress then expressed her condolences following the death of Prince Philip on Friday. The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was the first President of the BAFTAs.

"Thank you so much for this award," she continued. "Every award is meaningful but this one, especially recognized by British people [who are] known as very snobbish people, and they approved me as a good actor."

The actress later clarified that her "snobbish" remark was all in good fun.

"Yes, it comes from my personal experience of course. I visited Britain a lot of times and I had a fellowship at Cambridge College 10 years ago, as an actor. Somehow it [Cambridge] felt very snobbish but not in a bad way – you [the Brits] have a long history. As an Asian woman I felt these people [Brits] are very snobbish, that's my honest feeling," she said during the virtual BAFTA press conference, according to Deadline.

Her adorable Minari costar, Alan Kim, also celebrated her win in a video shared on Instagram Sunday. The 8-year-old actor, who was wearing Thom Browne, happily cheered after she was announced as the winner. "Congratulations," he is heard exclaiming in the sweet clip.

Later this month, Youn, who took home a SAG Award earlier this month, will attend the 2021 Academy Awards, where she is nominated for her Minari role.

Like the BAFTAs, she is also nominated for best supporting actress, making her the first South Korean woman to ever be nominated for an Academy Award in an acting category.