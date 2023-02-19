BAFTA Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners

The 2023 BAFTA Awards are underway.

On Sunday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts gave out their picks, with host Richard E. Grant emceeing the event in London. Going into the evening, Germany's All Quiet on the Western Front adaptation led with the most nominations, 14 total.

Read on for the full list of 2023 BAFTA Award winners.

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director) — WINNER

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Navalny — WINNER

Moonage Daydream



Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Director

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger — WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh

Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Tár – Todd Field

The Woman King – Gina Prince-Bythewood

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh — WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell — WINNER

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad

She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár — WINNER

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis — WINNER

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis — WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon — WINNER

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis — WINNER

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis — WINNER

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

The Whale

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water — WINNER

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — WINNER

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye — WINNER

EE Rising Star Award

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl Mccormack

Emma Mackey — WINNER

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim