BAFTA Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners

Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett and more won big at the 2023 BAFTA Awards

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 19, 2023 09:22 PM
All About All Quiet on the Western Front
All Quiet on the Western Front. Photo: Reiner Bajo/Netflix

The 2023 BAFTA Awards are underway.

On Sunday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts gave out their picks, with host Richard E. Grant emceeing the event in London. Going into the evening, Germany's All Quiet on the Western Front adaptation led with the most nominations, 14 total.

Read on for the full list of 2023 BAFTA Award winners.

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin. Searchlight Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director) — WINNER
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)
Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Navalny — WINNER
Moonage Daydream

Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Director

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger — WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh
Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Tár – Todd Field
The Woman King – Gina Prince-Bythewood

Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field's TÁR, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features
Cate Blanchett in TÁR (2022). Focus Features

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh — WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tár – Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell — WINNER
Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad
She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár — WINNER
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis — WINNER
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Casting

Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis — WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Top Gun: Maverick

Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon
Babylon (2022). Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon — WINNER
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

ELVIS Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Elvis. Warner Bros.

Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis — WINNER
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis — WINNER
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
The Whale

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water — WINNER
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — WINNER
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting

British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye — WINNER

EE Rising Star Award

Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl Mccormack
Emma Mackey — WINNER
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim

