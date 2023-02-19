Entertainment Movies BAFTA Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett and more won big at the 2023 BAFTA Awards By Benjamin VanHoose Published on February 19, 2023 09:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos All Quiet on the Western Front. Photo: Reiner Bajo/Netflix The 2023 BAFTA Awards are underway. On Sunday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts gave out their picks, with host Richard E. Grant emceeing the event in London. Going into the evening, Germany's All Quiet on the Western Front adaptation led with the most nominations, 14 total. Read on for the full list of 2023 BAFTA Award winners. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Banshees of Inisherin. Searchlight Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock Best Film All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNERThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceTár Outstanding British Film AftersunThe Banshees of Inisherin — WINNERBrian and CharlesEmpire of LightGood Luck to You, Leo GrandeLivingRoald Dahl's Matilda the MusicalSee How They RunThe SwimmersThe Wonder Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director) — WINNERBlue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director) Film Not in the English Language All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNERArgentina, 1985CorsageDecision to LeaveThe Quiet Girl Documentary All That BreathesAll the Beauty and the BloodshedFire of LoveNavalny — WINNERMoonage Daydream Animated Film Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNERMarcel the Shell with Shoes OnPuss in Boots: The Last WishTurning Red Director All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger — WINNERThe Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McdonaghDecision to Leave – Park Chan-wookEverything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel ScheinertTár – Todd FieldThe Woman King – Gina Prince-Bythewood Cate Blanchett in TÁR (2022). Focus Features Original Screenplay The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh — WINNEREverything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel ScheinertThe Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven SpielbergTár – Todd FieldTriangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund Adapted Screenplay All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell — WINNERLiving – Kazuo IshiguroThe Quiet Girl – Colm BairéadShe Said – Rebecca LenkiewiczThe Whale – Samuel D. Hunter Leading Actress Cate Blanchett – Tár — WINNERViola Davis – The Woman KingDanielle Deadwyler – TillAna de Armas – BlondeEmma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo GrandeMichelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once Leading Actor Austin Butler – Elvis — WINNERColin Farrell – The Banshees of InisherinBrendan Fraser – The WhaleDaryl Mccormack – Good Luck to You, Leo GrandePaul Mescal – AftersunBill Nighy – Living Supporting Actress Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverHong Chau – The WhaleKerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNERDolly De Leon – Triangle of SadnessJamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at OnceCarey Mulligan – She Said Supporting Actor Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of InisherinBarry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNERKe Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at OnceEddie Redmayne – The Good NurseAlbrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western FrontMicheal Ward – Empire of Light Original Score All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNERBabylonThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All at OnceGuillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Casting AftersunAll Quiet on the Western FrontElvis — WINNEREverything Everywhere All at OnceTriangle of Sadness Cinematography All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNERThe BatmanElvisEmpire of LightTop Gun: Maverick Editing All Quiet on the Western FrontThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All at Once — WINNERTop Gun: Maverick Babylon (2022). Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures Production Design All Quiet on the Western FrontBabylon — WINNERThe BatmanElvisGuillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Elvis. Warner Bros. Costume Design All Quiet on the Western FrontAmsterdamBabylonElvis — WINNERMrs. Harris Goes to Paris Makeup & Hair All Quiet on the Western FrontThe BatmanElvis — WINNERRoald Dahl's Matilda the MusicalThe Whale Sound All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNERAvatar: The Way of WaterElvisTárTop Gun: Maverick Special Visual Effects All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of Water — WINNERThe BatmanEverything Everywhere All at OnceTop Gun: Maverick British Short Animation The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — WINNERMiddle WatchYour Mountain Is Waiting British Short Film The Ballad of Olive MorrisBazigagaBus GirlA Drifting UpAn Irish Goodbye — WINNER EE Rising Star Award Aimee Lou WoodDaryl MccormackEmma Mackey — WINNERNaomi AckieSheila Atim