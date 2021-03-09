Daniel Kaluuya, Chloé Zhao & Riz Ahmed Are Among Most Diverse Class of BAFTA 2021 Nominees Ever
The list of nominees included its most nominated list of female directors and a posthumous nomination for Chadwick Boseman
The 2021 BAFTAs have welcomed a new era of filmmakers.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced its list of nominees on Tuesday for the upcoming BAFTA Awards, breaking a record for most-nominated female directors, as well as being its most diverse year for nominees.
From Minari's scene-stealing Alan Kim to Alfre Woodard, Riz Ahmed and the late Chadwick Boseman, the list of nominees includes a wide array of talent. Other notable nominations include Radha Blank for The Forty-Year-Old Version as well as Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Dominique Fishback for Judas And The Black Messiah.
This year, the award show will take place on the weekend of April 10 and April 11 with two shows broadcast virtually from London's Royal Albert Hall.
See below for the full list of this year's BAFTA nominees.
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
Rising Star
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dirisu
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
His House
Limbo
Moffie
Rocks
Saint Maud
Film Not In The English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Director
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks, Sarah Gavron
Original Screenplay
Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig, Moira Buffini
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Original Score
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News Of The World, James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis
Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross