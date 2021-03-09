The list of nominees included its most nominated list of female directors and a posthumous nomination for Chadwick Boseman

Daniel Kaluuya, Chloé Zhao & Riz Ahmed Are Among Most Diverse Class of BAFTA 2021 Nominees Ever

The 2021 BAFTAs have welcomed a new era of filmmakers.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced its list of nominees on Tuesday for the upcoming BAFTA Awards, breaking a record for most-nominated female directors, as well as being its most diverse year for nominees.

From Minari's scene-stealing Alan Kim to Alfre Woodard, Riz Ahmed and the late Chadwick Boseman, the list of nominees includes a wide array of talent. Other notable nominations include Radha Blank for The Forty-Year-Old Version as well as Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Dominique Fishback for Judas And The Black Messiah.

This year, the award show will take place on the weekend of April 10 and April 11 with two shows broadcast virtually from London's Royal Albert Hall.

See below for the full list of this year's BAFTA nominees.

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Image zoom Credit: Joshua James Richards

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

Rising Star

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom | Credit: NETFLIX

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

His House

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

Film Not In The English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Director

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks, Sarah Gavron

Image zoom Alan S. Kim, Steven Yeun, Noel Cho, Yeri Han in Minari | Credit: David Bornfriend/A24

Original Screenplay

Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig, Moira Buffini

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani