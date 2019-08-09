Bad Santa Actor Tony Cox Hits Teen Bicyclist in Car Accident: Report

Image zoom Noam Galai/WireImage

Bad Santa actor Tony Cox was involved in a car accident on Thursday, resulting with a teenage bicyclist in the hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department official tells PEOPLE that a traffic accident occurred at about 11:55 a.m. Thursday at Beverly Boulevard and Detroit Street. The official says that a minor, about 13 years old, was struck with the vehicle and has been transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, the official says.

While the LAPD would not confirm the identity of the driver, photos taken by TMZ reveal Cox, 61, behind the wheel. The street signs are caught in some the photos, showing the accident taking place at the same location identified by the LAPD.

Cox was turning right when his car struck the young person, who was riding a silver Schwinn bicycle in the crosswalk, according to TMZ’s report. Photos of the accident show the bicycle stuck under Cox’s car’s front passenger side tire and later, once removed from underneath the vehicle, with a bent front tire.

Image zoom Tony Cox TMZ

Image zoom Tony Cox's car TMZ

RELATED: WATCH: Kathy Bates Talks Tattoos and Motorcycles for Her ‘Biker Chick’ Character Opposite Billy Bob Thornton in Bad Santa 2

The outlet also reported that although the minor was tossed off his bike in the collision, he had been wearing a helmet and was alert and conscious.

TMZ updated their story on Thursday afternoon, reporting that Cox has not been found at fault for the incident and was not arrested or issued a summons for the accident.

A rep for Cox did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Cox is perhaps best known for starring alongside Billy Bob Thornton in the Bad Santa film franchise, the first of which was released in 2003. He’s also appeared in Epic Movie, Space Balls, Me, Myself & Irene and the 2006 TV series Instant Def, among several other projects.