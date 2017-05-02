Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines and Christine Baranski Sign on for A Bad Moms Christmas
Christine Baranski will portray the mother of Mila Kunis' character, Amy
Bad Moms is back and now the moms have moms!
Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines and Christine Baranski are joining the cast for the upcoming sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas. They will play the moms of Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis, respectively.
In the film, Kunis, Bell and Hahn –once again overwhelmed and under-appreciated — face the challenge of creating the perfect Christmas for their families … and their mothers.
Returning cast members Jay Hernandez, David Walton and Wanda Sykes will all be back for the sequel, as well as newcomers Peter Gallagher and Justin Hartley.
A Bad Moms Christmas is set to be released in theaters Nov. 3.