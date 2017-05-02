Christine Baranski will portray the mother of Mila Kunis' character, Amy

Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines and Christine Baranski Sign on for A Bad Moms Christmas

Bad Moms is back and now the moms have moms!

In the film, Kunis, Bell and Hahn –once again overwhelmed and under-appreciated — face the challenge of creating the perfect Christmas for their families … and their mothers.

Returning cast members Jay Hernandez, David Walton and Wanda Sykes will all be back for the sequel, as well as newcomers Peter Gallagher and Justin Hartley.