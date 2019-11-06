Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Team Up 'One Last Time' in Latest Bad Boys for Life Trailer

Bad Boys fans are getting one step closer to the release of the third installment in the hit action series.

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures dropped a new trailer for Bad Boys for Life, the sequel to Bad Boys and Bad Boys II, reuniting Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami cops Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett after nearly 16 years.

The time clearly hasn’t changed the banter and relationship between Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), who work together “one last time” when a revenge-seeking bad guy comes looking for them.

“I’m gonna be running down criminals until I’m 100,” Smith, 51, claims in the trailer.

Also thrown into the mix is a new unit of young cops called AMMO — who Smith deems “a high school musical boy band with guns” — played by Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), and Charles Melton (Riverdale).

DJ Khaled also makes a cameo in the film as Manny the Butcher, who is seen being slammed by a hammer by Smith in the teaser.

In classic Bad Boys fashion, the trailer is filled with car chases and shootouts.

“Even the Batmobile don’t hold the road like this bitch,” says Smith while trying to dodge a tour bus in the opening scene.

”Tight pants and fast cars don’t make you Batman, Mike,” jokes Lawrence, 54.

In the final seconds of the clip, a body seemingly falls out of the sky and crashes onto Lawrence’s car.

“Aw, this is my wife’s car!” he cries. “She knows, she always knows,” he whines as his phone rings.

Taking over for original director Michael Bay, who worked on the first two films in the series, are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Bad Boys for Life hits theaters Jan. 17, 2020.