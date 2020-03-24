Bad Boys for Life Gets Early Digital Release as People Stay Home Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Kyle Kaplan

Like many other recent theatrical releases, Bad Boys for Life is the latest film set to get an early digital release.

The hit action film will be available in homes as early as March 31 on digital and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD later on April 21.

The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence action comedy re-team is currently the highest grossing release of the year, having earned $204 million in North America.

The film is a sequel to 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II and it follows Smith’s and Lawrence’s characters as old-school cops taking down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.

Bad Boys for Life was originally released in North America on Jan 17.

Bad Boys for Life is just the latest film to be released early amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

From the Ben Affleck led drama The Way Back to Disney’s recent Pixar release Onward, numerous studios had to rethink their release strategies, with many delaying film releases altogether, while films that had their theatrical runs cut short are now being rushed to streaming services.

Other films such as The Invisible Man, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and Frozen 2 have already made their early digital debuts.

When Bad Boys for Life is released on DVD next month, it will feature over 50 minutes of bonus features including an alternative ending, extended and additional scenes, bloopers, Easter eggs and more.

The threequel had been in development for some time as the previous installment was released 17 years ago.

Bad Boys For Life was directed by Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and Chris Bremner, who co-wrote the third film in the series, is already working on the fourth installment.

