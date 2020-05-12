The Back to the Future cast came together digitally to benefit charity

Back to the Future 's Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Cast Reunite 35 Years Later

Back to the Future, 35 years later!

The cast of the beloved 1985 film came together for Josh Gad's new YouTube series Reunited Apart, in which he talks to actors from iconic movies through Zoom, all in the name of charity. The first episode brought The Goonies cast together; Gad stuck with the nostalgic theme by chatting with Back to the Future's Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and more for the latest episode.

Lloyd kicked it off before Fox joined in, with the two reminiscing on their long-lasting friendship. The pair even recalled how they had reunited before the pandemic to play poker for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in March.

"Chris has been a great support of out foundation and he’s just been unbelievable," Fox said.

When asked what made the relationship between Doc and Marty McFly so special in the film franchise, Fox had a very simple answer.

"He feels accepted with the Doc, and it’s just a friendship," Fox, 58, said.

"Doc’s a mentor," Lloyd, 81, agreed. "I think Marty’s intrigued by the stuff I do, with the clocks and the sound systems."

The two were then joined by Lea Thompson, who was asked a very elaborate question by Fox.

"What was most fun for you to play — my broken mother, my successful mother, my drunk mother, my elderly mother, my school stalker mother or first generation immigrant frontier ancestor?" Fox asked.

"That’s hard because they were all so great!" Thompson, 58, said. "I think the young Lorraine. I played her longer and she was completely insane."

"It’s a tie between that and the drunk mom. I like the drunk mom," she added, prompting Fox to hilarious deliver one of the drunk mom's most famous lines about her breast augmentation.

Director Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale later joined, along with a few others including Mary Steenburgen and Elisabeth Shue. The group soon got to talking about potential sequels.

"I’d like it to go back to like, January where they can warn us about the coronavirus," Thompson joked.

"It would have to be that Doc and Marty find out that we’re thinking of making another Back to the Future movie and they come back to stop us from doing such a crazy thing," Gale responded, once again shooting down any possibility of another sequel.

Watch the video above to see the cast recreate some of the most memorable moments from the franchise and even come together for a rendition of the hit song "Power of Love."

The Back To The Future special supported Project Hope, an organization that works on the "front lines of the world’s health challenges, partnering hand-in-hand with communities, health care workers and public health systems to ensure sustainable change."