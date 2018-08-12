Great Scott! Stars of Back to the Future Reunite at Fan Convention: ‘This Was Special’

Fans won’t need to hop into a DeLorean to get the stars of Back to the Future together again!

The film’s stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Thomas Wilson were all in attendance on Friday at the Fan Expo Boston, where they signed autographs, participated in a panel discussion about the franchise, and posed for some sweet photographs together.

“Four old friends get back from the future,” Thompson, 57, who played Marty McFly’s mother Lorraine, wrote alongside a shot of the four stars smiling together.

Likely echoing the reaction of the franchise’s many fans, Wilson — who played Biff Tannen — captioned a similar image: “Wow. This just happened.”

“This was special,” added Lloyd, 79, who played Doc Brown in the trilogy of films.

During the panel discussion, the actors also weighed in on whether fans could expect to see another Back to the Future sequel one day.

“Basically, I think America is saying, ‘Come on they’ve wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?’ “ Wilson said, according to MassLive.com.

Last year, Thompson told PEOPLE Now that she would be willing to reprise her role from the iconic saga — but not for a long time.

“I’ve heard Bob Zemeckis, who was the writer and director of the movie, I think he holds the rights,” Thompson said. “Until he passes, I don’t think there will ever be a sequel. But maybe after he goes, Universal will do it.”

“But that’s not for a long time!” she added, before saying that she would “of course” want to take part in a new movie if it ever happens.