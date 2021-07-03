The Cast of Back to the Future: Where Are They Now?

Then: As disgruntled teen Marty McFly, he met a slightly wacky scientist by chance and headed back in time, nearly altering the course of his family's life in the process.

Now: The film (and its two sequels) catapulted Fox into fame, helping him land the memorable role of Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties, a slew of movies and the series Spin City. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, opening up about it seven years later and starting a foundation to raise money for research. Fox married Tracy Pollan in 1988; together they have four children.