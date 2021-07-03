The Cast of Back to the Future: Where Are They Now?
Great Scott! Back to the Future came out 36 years ago, on July 3, 1985. Take a trip back in time to see the cast then and now
Michael J. Fox, Marty McFly
Then: As disgruntled teen Marty McFly, he met a slightly wacky scientist by chance and headed back in time, nearly altering the course of his family's life in the process.
Now: The film (and its two sequels) catapulted Fox into fame, helping him land the memorable role of Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties, a slew of movies and the series Spin City. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, opening up about it seven years later and starting a foundation to raise money for research. Fox married Tracy Pollan in 1988; together they have four children.
Christopher Lloyd, Doc Brown
Then: Already well established in Hollywood thanks to his Emmy-winning role on Taxi, Lloyd played Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown, helping guide Marty safely through (and from) the past. He returned for both sequels and a short-lived TV series.
Now: He continues to keep busy on TV and film, most recently on Cyberchase and the upcoming George Clooney/Ben Affleck film, The Tender Bar. He's been married five times; he wed Lisa Loiacono in 2016.
Lea Thompson, Lorraine Baines McFly
Then: A relative newcomer, she played Marty's alcoholic mom, who finds herself unknowingly crushing on her son when he goes back in time.
Now: Thompson landed her own acclaimed mid-'90s series, Caroline in the City, and went on to secure dozens more projects, most recently, Switched at Birth. Married to director Howard Deutch since 1989, she has two daughters, actresses Zoey and Madelyn Deutch.
Crispin Glover, George McFly
Then: As Marty's dad George, he eventually made it to where he was supposed to be in the altered past — and turned out even stronger in the future.
Now: He's had at least one TV show or movie to his name every year, most recently the Starz series American Gods.
Claudia Wells, Jennifer Parker
Then: As Marty's girlfriend, she bookended the film, supporting him in early scenes and reuniting with him for the cliffhanger of an end. Unlike her costars, she didn't appear in the sequels.
Now: She took roles on Off the Rack and Fast Times before pressing pause on her acting career in 1986, though she did pick up with work again starting in 2008.
Thomas F. Wilson, Biff Tannen
Then: As George's bully Biff, he was eventually put in his place thanks to Marty's antics in the past.
Now: Also appearing on the Back to the Future TV series, he's been on nearly a dozen TV shows (including Freaks and Geeks) and lent his voice to a handful of animated television characters. He wed Caroline Thomas in 1985; together they have four children.
Marc McClure, Dave McFly
Then: Then known for his work in the Christopher Reeves Superman movies, he played one of Marty's two obnoxious siblings, along with the late Wendie Jo Sperber.
Now: Like many of his costars, he's hardly stopped moving since 1985, most recently appearing in Justice League.