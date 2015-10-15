Back to the Future Turns 35! The Cast Looks Back at the Film's Lasting Impact

To celebrate Back to the Future's 30th anniversary, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Donald Fullilove and Claudia Wells came out for a special screening and concert, where they also spoke about their involvement in the film.

"It's amazing after 30 years that it thrives the way it does and continues to grow," Lloyd, who played the iconic Emmett "Doc" Brown, told PEOPLE backstage before the performance. "Kids who saw it when it first came out are adults with children now, and it's cycling. It just keeps going on. It's extraordinary, and the impact it's had on so many people's lives. It's sort of stunning."