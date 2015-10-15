Back to the Future Turns 35! The Cast Looks Back at the Film's Lasting Impact
In honor of Back to the Future's big anniversary, the cast of the cult classic film reminisces
THE CAST
To celebrate Back to the Future's 30th anniversary, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Donald Fullilove and Claudia Wells came out for a special screening and concert, where they also spoke about their involvement in the film.
"It's amazing after 30 years that it thrives the way it does and continues to grow," Lloyd, who played the iconic Emmett "Doc" Brown, told PEOPLE backstage before the performance. "Kids who saw it when it first came out are adults with children now, and it's cycling. It just keeps going on. It's extraordinary, and the impact it's had on so many people's lives. It's sort of stunning."
MICHAEL J. FOX
"It was love at first sight," said Lloyd of his collaboration with Fox, who was not in attendance at the 2015 mini Back to the Future reunion. "Everything just happened so easily with Michael. He has a comic flair, very spontaneous, had wonderful energy. It just all came through. And the chemistry we had between each other – I felt we never had to work for it. It simply existed."
LEA THOMPSON
"When I started to do Lorraine, it fit me perfectly," Thompson said of her role in Back to the Future. "It was really easy. So I just feel really blessed that if I'm really going to be known for one thing, on my headstone, that it's this movie, and that it was such a great product."
CHRISTOPHER LLOYD
"He was mad about adventure and invention and breaking boundaries, and he had an incredible mind to do this," Lloyd told PEOPLE of his character. "I always admired and was kind of in awe of people like Einstein, that they could imagine ahead of their time, see things that somebody else has never seen. I thought, 'Doc Brown's that kind of guy.' "
CLAUDIA WELLS
"When [fans] realize I was Jennifer Parker, it's the same reaction, no matter how old the guy is – it's girls sometimes too," said Wells. "They blush and then they're like, 'I always wanted to meet you – you were my dream girlfriend.' I wish I'd known that in high school!"