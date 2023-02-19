'Back to the Future' Cast Takes Adorable Selfie During Convention Reunion: 'So This Happened'

The Back to the Future cast is together once again!

Over the weekend, the stars of the iconic '80s film franchise reunited at the FAN EXPO Portland convention in Portland, Oregon, where they took some adorable photos together.

"Wow, honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family," wrote Lea Thompson alongside selfies with her costars Michael J. Fox, Thomas F. Wilson and Christopher Lloyd.

"So many fun fan moments too and a llama," Thompson, 61, added.

Lea Thompson/Instagram

Wilson, 63, shared the same selfie, captioning his post, "Okay, so this happened. 2023."

Starring as teen time traveler Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox posted on his Instagram story with his fellow actors.

"I love being at these FanExpo events and seeing some of my favorite people like Lea, Tom, Chris and all you #bttf heads. Heavy," he wrote over the photo of his arms around Lloyd and Thompson.

Thompson — who played Marty's mom, Lorraine Barnes McFly — also shared some videos with her costars.

"Look who's here. Look what the cat dragged in," Thompson said, referring to Lloyd, 84, who starred as zany scientist Dr. Emmett 'Doc' Brown.

Lea Thompson/Instagram

Another next clip shows her snuggling up to Wilson, calling him "my favorite, favorite guy ever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I love this lady. It's so great to see you. You're so fabulous," Wilson, 63, told Thompson.

"I'm a butthead, right?" Thompson asked him, quoting his character's go-to insult.

Wilson, who portrayed bully Biff Tanners in the trilogy, then called back to his character by gently knocking his fist on Thompson's head, saying, "Hello, anybody home?"

The first film premiered in 1985 and was followed up by Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990). All three movies were met with commercial and critical acclaim for the franchise that continues to thrive to this day.