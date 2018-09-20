Back On? Kate Beckinsale, 45, Steps Out with Former Flame Matt Rife, 23, at Comedy Show

Kate Beckinsale‘s old flame may have reignited.

The 45-year-old actress was seen out and about with 23-year-old comedian and actor Matt Rife on Wednesday night. The two were heading into Dave Chapelle‘s show in Los Angeles at the Peppermint Night Club along with a friend.

Beckinsale looped her arm around her colorfully-clad friend while wearing a white bandeau top and blue pants. Rife, meanwhile, walked in a step behind the pair in a green v-neck shirt and black pants.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale & Michael Sheen Celebrate Daughter Lily’s College Acceptance!

The two were first spotted together back in June 2017 on a couple of PDA-filled dates. After first kissing outside a restaurant after a dinner, the two were seen laughing and embracing after another dinner date later in the week.

A source at the time told PEOPLE Beckinsale was “dating and having fun.”

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Spotted Locking Lips with 21-Year-Old Comedian Matt Rife

“She has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks,” the source said at the time. “She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction, too. The age difference doesn’t matter to her. Matt is amazing to her.”

Beckinsale was previously married to director Len Wiseman for 11 years before their divorce in 2015.

The actress was also in an eight-year relationship with actor Michael Sheen, which ended in 2003. The two share 19-year-old daughter, Lily, and have remained close friends.