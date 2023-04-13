'Back in Action' : Everything to Know About the Film Starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz

April 13, 2023
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz; Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are teaming up again.

After sharing the screen in 1999's Any Given Sunday and 2014's Annie, the actors are set to reunite for Netflix's new film Back in Action.

Not only does it mark their third time sharing the screen together, but it also marks Diaz's first film since stepping away from acting in 2014 to focus on family and start her Avaline wine company.

"@iamjamiefoxx only you could get me back in action! I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!" Diaz wrote on Instagram in June 2022 when her casting was announced.

Foxx also raved about Diaz's talent and getting her back in front of the camera as he spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

"Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business. We love her," he said of his desire to cast her in the project. "It was literally, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it."

Filming kicked off at the end of 2022 in London before eventually moving to Atlanta. Most recently, amid filming, Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram revealing that the actor is recovering after facing a "medical complication," noting that he is on the mend and "on his way to recovery."

From the cast to details on filming, here's everything to know about Back in Action.

Who is in the cast of Back in Action?

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler, Back in Action
David M. Benett/WireImage, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Araya Doheny/WireImage

Diaz and Foxx have a star-studded cast joining them for the movie. In November 2022, Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close signed on, and in February 2023, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson were added to the lineup.

What is Back in Action about?

Since the film was announced, Netflix has been tight-lipped with details on the plot. However, in July 2022, a source teased to PEOPLE that the action-comedy is "the perfect movie project for" Diaz to make her return.

Who is directing Back in Action?

Director Seth Gordon
Andreas Rentz/Getty

The film is being helmed by Seth Gordon, who is best known for his work on comedies such as Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief and Baywatch.

When did Back in Action start filming?

Filming kicked off in December 2022 as Diaz and Foxx were spotted filming various scenes around London, including cruising on a speedboat and trekking through a snow-covered forest. Production later moved to Atlanta as Diaz and Close were seen filming a scene on a soccer field in April 2023.

That same month, Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram revealing that the actor is recovering after facing a "medical complication." "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

A representative for Foxx did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Where can you watch Back in Action?

The film will be available to stream on Netflix. It's unclear if it will have a limited theatrical release like other Netflix originals such as 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

When will Back in Action be released?

The film doesn't currently have a release date, though with production expected to wrap in April, it could premiere in late 2023.

