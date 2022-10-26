'Babylon': Everything to Know

Reunited and it feels so good!

After starring together in 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have reunited for the film Babylon — another historical drama. Set to premiere in select theaters in December 2022, Babylon was written and directed by Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle.

Pitt teased the film back in January 2020 when he attended the Golden Globes. He told Access, "[Director Damien Chazelle] is looking at the silent movie era and the death of the silent movie era. It's really good."

Ahead of the film's release, here's everything to know about Babylon.

What is Babylon about?

Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

The film follows an up-and-coming actress by the name of Nelly LaRoy (played by Robbie) and movie star Jack Conrad (played by Pitt) "during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood," according to the official log line.

"I wanted to capture just how big and bold and brash and unapologetic that world was," Chazelle told Vanity Fair. "It was really a wild West period for these people, this gallery of characters, as they rise and fall, rise, fall, rise again, fall again."

Who is in the cast?

Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Robbie and Pitt aren't the only major celebrities in the cast. Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart and Jeff Garlin all have roles in this highly-anticipated motion picture, along with Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Samara Weaving and more.

"Part of what was magical about working with them in these roles is that each of them felt like they were really able to make the performance the most personal thing they had done," Chazelle said about Pitt and Robbie.

Is there an official trailer for Babylon?

The official trailer for the film dropped on Sept. 13. It opens with the sound of Robbie's character, Nelly LaRoy, snorting cocaine.

"It's written in the stars. I am a star," Nelly says. "If I had money, I would only spend it on things that were fun. Not boring things, like taxes. I just want for everyone to party forever."

The teaser then cuts to Pitt.

"When I first moved to L.A., signs on all the doors said, 'No actors or dogs allowed.' I changed that," Pitt's character, Jack Conrad, says.

The remainder of the trailer depicts rambunctious parties, guns going off haphazardly and the potential tussle between Nelly and a rattlesnake. Put simply, it screams unhinged Hollywood.

Who is directing Babylon?

Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Damien Chazelle, known for his work on La La Land, is the writer and director of Babylon. In a conversation with Vanity Fair, he described the film as the most challenging project he's ever worked on.

"Just the logistics of it, the number of characters, the scale of the set pieces, the span of time that the movie charts — it all conspired to make it particularly challenging, but it was a challenge that was pretty exciting to take on," he said.

Where was Babylon filmed?

Paramount Pictures

The movie was predominately filmed in Los Angeles and wrapped in October 2021.

When will Babylon be released?

Babylon hits select theaters on Dec. 25, 2022. However, viewers can see it everywhere on Jan. 6, 2023.