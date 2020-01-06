Awkwafina Says Her Grandmother Walked Out of The Farewell at the 'Most Pivotal Part' to Cook

Awkwafina’s grandma has better things to do than sit through a screening of her granddaughter’s award-winning performance.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old comedian picked up the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy after earning rave reviews for The Farewell, but she told Ellen DeGeneres in a pre-taped interview that her grandmother wasn’t as impressed.

“I showed her a screener of The Farewell and she got up basically at the most pivotal part,” Awkwafina said. “And I was like, ‘Where are you going?’ And she was like, ‘I gotta cook.’ So I went on national television and I told that story, and she felt so guilty so now she goes to see all of my movies.”

RELATED: Awkwafina Dedicates Her Golden Globe to Her Dad: ‘I Told You I’d Get a Job’

“She got up in the middle, and then she went to see it in theaters and she was like, ‘I stayed, alright?’ ” the comedian added.

Along with the charming story, Awkwafina shared a sweet shot of the unique way her grandmother eats popcorn — by using two straws as chopsticks.

“This is great. Thank you. If anything, I fall upon hard times, I can sell this so that’s good,” the actress joked in the opening of her speech on Sunday.

“First of all, thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press. I’ve never been to the Golden Globes, so I’m here now and it’s this and it’s great,” she continued, thanking “everyone at A24” as well as “the woman who plays my grandma in The Farewell.”

“Thank you. And most importantly to Lulu Wang, our incredible director. You gave me this chance, the chance of a lifetime and you taught me so much. Just filming the story, being with you, was incredible,” she continued.

“I’d like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally,” the star said, adding, “I told you I’d get a job, dad.”

“And to my grandma, my best friend, the woman who raised me. And to my mom, Tia, who I always hoped was watching from somewhere above and who I hope is watching now. Thank you all,” she concluded.

The Farewell marks the first film in which the actress carries the narrative in a leading role, following breakout supporting performances in movies like 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8.

Awkwafina currently appears alongside Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the blockbuster adventure sequel Jumanji: The Next Level.