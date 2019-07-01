Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay Are in Talks to Star in the Live-Action The Little Mermaid

The kingdom under the sea is getting a whole lot bigger!

Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are in talks to star in the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

If cast, Tremblay, 12, would voice Flounder, Ariel’s best friend, while Awkwafina, 31, would play Scuttle, an eccentric seagull who helps the underwater princess, according to THR.

Reps for both actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Melissa McCarthy is another star in talks to appear in the film. The actress, 48, is circling around the role of Ursula, the sea witch, who strikes a deal with Ariel to give her legs in exchange for her voice.

Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall is helming the film, which will feature songs from the original 1989 animated film, as well as new songs from Alan Menken and co-producer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The original animated film featured the voice of Jodi Benson as Ariel. The film earned $84 million at the U.S. box office and $233 million worldwide.

Disney has been bringing back its beloved animated classics and adapting them into live-action films, such as the recent Aladdin, Dumbo, The Jungle Book and Cinderella.

The studio will release The Lion King next month which stars Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala.

James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa while Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard and Billy Eichner also star.

The Lion King is in theaters July 19.