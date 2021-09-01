See Awkwafina Give Shang-Chi Costar Simu Liu a Golf Cart Tour: I'm a Professional Schmoozer'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters this Friday

Awkwafina isn't letting her costars escape spending some extra bonding time with her!

In a PEOPLE exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the actress takes her costars, including Simu Liu, on a golf cart tour of the set of the Marvel film, out in theaters this Friday.

"We're just gonna go harass some of the other cast members because that's what I'm great at doing," says Awkwafina in the video, above. "I'm a professional schmoozer."

As Awkwafina, 33, goes to find the "first on the list," Liu, the actor and star of the upcoming film says he had "the most fun" on set with Awkwafina.

"We have such a natural chemistry," Liu, 32, tells her. "I feel like when we bicker, it's really like two best friends bickering."

Showing off her friend skills, Awkwafina promptly kicks Liu out of the golf cart causing him to respond with, "Come on, man!"

In a fun moment, a bystander yells out to Awkwafina, "Watch out for birds!" startling the actress and causing her to yell out, "Oh my God!"

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first Marvel film to feature an Asian superhero with Liu in the role of Shang-Chi.

Liu told PEOPLE in last week's issue he was proud to be making Marvel history.

"When I say that this is a dream come true, that is such a huge understatement," he said. "I used to love watching Marvel movies when I was a kid, even before, pre-MCU. If there was a superhero, I wanted to watch it. This is all I've ever wanted."

Liu told PEOPLE that his first acting gig came after answering a Craigslist ad for Guillermo del Toro's 2013 sci-fi film Pacific Rim. Before that, the actor's parents were worried their son was throwing his life away by chasing his dream career.

"Initially to their credit, they were sympathetic," Liu said. "I think they knew that I was going through a lot with the loss of my job. But they became more and more panicked as they realized that I was actually serious. We had a lot of arguments about it."

In 2016, Liu landed his breakout role as Jung Kim in the Canadian comedy series Kim's Convenience, which wrapped in April.