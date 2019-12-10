Awkwafina Says Her Aunt Told Her to 'Eat Less Grains' When Congratulating Her Golden Globes Nod

Awkwafina‘s aunt had a very strange reaction to her Golden Globes nomination.

The actress was nominated for best actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical on Monday morning, and opened up about the honor while speaking to USA Today at the premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level on Monday night — including sharing the weirdest congratulatory text she had received.

“The most unusual congratulations was my aunt texting me, telling me I should eat less grains,” Awkwafina, 31, said. “I really like ancient grains and she had read an article about grains. And on the back of that [information], she gave me, ‘Oh yeah, congratulations!'”

Awkwafina was nominated for her performance in The Farewell, which was also nominated for best motion picture – foreign language.

In the film, Awkwafina stars as Billi, a Chinese-American girl who travels back to mainland China to visit her grandmother who was recently diagnosed with cancer. When her family decides to keep the diagnosis a secret from her grandmother, Billi becomes embroiled in her family’s drama and must ultimately decide whether she will tell her grandmother the truth.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress, who also stars in Jumanji: The Next Level, told USA Today that she slept through the nominations announcements on Monday morning.

“I really didn’t know [the nominations] were this morning,” she said, joking, “And I ate Korean barbecue last night. A lot of Korean barbecue.”

On Monday, Awkwafina said in a statement: “Just woke up to this exciting news and am incredibly honored. I am beyond grateful to the HFPA, and to be grouped with such insanely talented actresses,” said Awkwafina. “I grew up watching the Golden Globes every year, cheering for my favorite films and actors…it is surreal that I now get to go! Wait, I do get to go right?”

Her nomination for The Farewell marks Awkwafina’s first Golden Globes nomination, though her movie Crazy Rich Asians was nominated at last year’s awards ceremony.

In July, the actress and comedian opened up about the lasting impact Crazy Rich Asians left on Hollywood and American audiences.

“After Crazy Rich Asians, people would come up to me crying — it was almost a bittersweet joy for them seeing a movie like that and realizing how important representation is,” Awkwafina said in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR.

The actress also said the impact the film had extended to diverse actors who were also trying to leave their mark.

“Asian-American actors have told me that before Crazy Rich Asians they couldn’t get one audition,” she explained. “Now they’re getting tons. It helped open the door for movies like The Farewell.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.