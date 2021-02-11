Awkwafina, Anthony Mackie, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & More to Participate in Academy’s 2nd Annual Global Movie Day

The 2021 Oscars will be held virtually from multiple locations on Sunday, April 25, airing live on ABC

The Academy's second annual Global Movie Day is just around the corner with several A-list stars preparing to share behind-the-scenes info on their favorite classic films!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie and Awkwafina will participate in this year's Global Movie Day and offer exclusive content on the Academy's social media channels on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Academy will also offer exclusive archived content from Kathy Bates, Bong Joon Ho, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi that will be shared online throughout the day.

Global Movie Day was created by the Academy as a day for movie fans to celebrate their favorite films and engage with members of the Academy on social media.

"Global Movie Day reminds us of what we appreciate about movies and what we miss about gathering to watch them. Today, we pay special tribute to movies and movie lovers around the world and look forward to the time when we can enjoy both together again," said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Wednesday, the Academy announced the Oscars would be carried from multiple locations on Sunday, April 25.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," a spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon."

The Oscars have traditionally taken place at the Dolby Theatre, which has previously seated up to 3,400 people before the coronavirus pandemic.