Awkwafina and Sandra Oh Set to Play Sisters in Upcoming Netflix Comedy

This marks the first time the two actresses have collaborated together amid a steady career for Sandra Oh and Awkwafina's continuing rise

Sister, sister!

An upcoming Netflix comedy movie will feature Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as polar-opposite sisters who come together to make a dream come true, according to Variety. The movie will be written by Jen D’Angelo, who also wrote the script for the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel for Disney+.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The movie stars Oh as a recluse whose life is upended by her rambunctious sister (Awkwafina) when she tries to repair their relationship. Awkwafina's character will set out to make her older sister's dream a reality by getting her on her favorite game show as a contestant.

This marks the first time the two actresses have collaborated together amid a steady career for Oh and Awkwafina's continuing rise.

Oh most recently has received critical acclaim for Killing Eve years after wrapping up a successful 9-year run on Grey's Anatomy. The actress made history in 2018 as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated in the lead dramatic actress category at the Emmy Awards.

Oh joked about the achievement that night, saying "It's an honor just to be Asian."

She equally made history by winning the category at the Golden Globe Awards in 2019, the night she also hosted the awards show alongside Andy Samberg.

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

Meanwhile, Awkwafina burst onto the scene with 2018's Ocean's 8 and has since focused her work on films with majority Asian and Asian-American casts. She followed up Ocean's with a role in Crazy Rich Asians and last year's dramatic turn in The Farewell, a deeply moving story about a Chinese-American woman who goes back to China to visit her ailing grandmother.

She recently wrapped up a significant role in Marvel's first Asian superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and also voices a character in Disney's next animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon.