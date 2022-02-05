Awkwafina Addresses Criticism Over Her 'Blaccent,' Announces Twitter Exit: 'I Will Always Listen'

"I'm still learning and doing that personal work," Awkwafina wrote in a statement, responding to criticism of her using AAVE

Awkwafina of "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens" speaks during the Comedy Central segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 14, 2020 in Pasadena, California

Awkwafina is answering for her controversial "blaccent."

The Golden Globe winner, 33, who has frequently faced criticism for her use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE), addressed the controversy in a statement Saturday on Twitter.

In the letter, Awkwafina (born Nora Lum) acknowledged the "historical context of the African American community in this country," writing: "And in life, linguistic acculturation, immigrant acculturation, and the inevitable passage of globalized internet slang all play a factor in the fine line between offense and pop culture."

"But as a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group," she penned. "But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was."

"My immigrant background allowed me to carve an American identity off the movies and TV shows I watched, the children I went to public school with, and my undying love and respect for hip hop. I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them - what is correct and where they don't belong. And though I'm still learning and doing that personal work, I know for sure that I want to spend the rest of my career doing nothing but uplifting our communities. We do this first by failing, learning, acknowledging, hearing and empathizing... And I will continue, tirelessly, to do just that," Awkwafina concluded.

She followed it up by announcing that she's departing the social platform, citing her mental health. "Well, I'll see you in a few years, Twitter - per my therapist," she wrote. "To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You're in my heart always."

"To Clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn't drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don't tell you to kill yourself!" Awkwafina added.

Awkwafina has been accused of using AAVE since the early years of her career, which she launched as a rapper and comedian. When her star rose with 2018's Crazy Rich Asians, she once again faced criticism for using a blaccent in her performance as Goh Peik Lin.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actress previously responded to the criticism while promoting the Marvel title last year. "I'm open to the conversation," she told Reuters in September. "It really is something that I think is a little bit multi-faceted and layered."

Awkwafina's Nora from Queens onscreen father BD Wong raved to PEOPLE about working with her on the Comedy Central show, which is based on her own upbringing in Queens, New York. In particular, he praised her for choosing a diverse cast and crew.