Avril Lavigne Says She Would Want Kristen Stewart to Play Her in a Movie: 'She's Dope'

Avril Lavigne has her sights set on Kristen Stewart.

Though there's no biopic currently in the works, the singer, 37, recently told Access Hollywood that if a movie about her life were made, she would want the Oscar-nominated Spencer actress, 31, to play her.

After some thinking on the spot at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet, Lavigne told the outlet, "Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film. Yeah, she's dope."

Jett, now 63, told MTV News back in 2009 about how Stewart got into character to portray her in the movie. "She'd listen to my accent and watch my body language. She's an actress of weight, honesty, integrity and depth, and she's very serious," Jett said at the time. "She takes it as art."

Earlier this month, Lavigne told Alt Press about common misconceptions about her as a person, given her punk-rock persona.

"Honestly, a lot of people, when they meet me, [they] think I'm going to be a bitch," she said. "I'm actually really nice. They're always like, 'Oh, my God, you're totally not what I was expecting.' People think I'm, like, whatever. I was weird, tough and strong."

She added, "You [had to] stand up for yourself. You might come across as a bitch, but I think being a bitch is a really good thing. I'm totally a f-----g bitch, and that's a good thing. It means that you're not a doormat. You're not a pushover, and you speak your mind."

That strong will is something the "Girlfriend" singer has had to embody her entire career in order to get where she is today.

"I'm stubborn and strong-willed and strong-minded, and if I feel a certain way, I stick to it," Lavigne said. "I'm constantly fighting. I've been fighting since day one to write my own songs. I had to fight my whole career to write the type of music I wanted to write."