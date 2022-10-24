Everything to Know About 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

The film's titular villain Kang the Conqueror is set to make his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Published on October 24, 2022 04:56 PM
Ant-Man

Avengers assemble!

Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still in early development, but we already have a few details about what's in store including the cast and creative team.

The film was first announced during San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022 when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled plans for Phase Five and Phase Six of the MCU, which have been dubbed the Multiverse Saga.

Following the introduction of He Who Remains on Disney+'s Loki, the upcoming Avengers project will revolve around an alternate-timeline variant of the character Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

The character is set to make his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at which fans got the first look when the teaser trailer released on Oct. 24.

From the cast to the release date, here's everything to know about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

What is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty about?

Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, participates in the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022.
Jesse Grant/Getty

While Marvel hasn't revealed the official plot for the film, it will likely take inspiration from the comic of the same name, which features Kang the Conqueror and his son Marcus taking over the planet.

Who is in the cast of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

SMAL POLL; sexiest breakout star
Getty

So far, the only cast member confirmed for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is Majors, who will be playing the titular character. But because the film is touted as an Avengers team-up, there will likely be appearances from Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), among others.

Who is directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

Destin Daniel Cretton attends Disney's Premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Shortly after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was teased at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel confirmed to Deadline that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton had been tapped to helm the film.

During a conversation with Variety in October 2022, Majors confirmed that he has already started talking with Cretton about the script and his direction for the story.

"We're dealing with myths: what is a 'Kang'? What is a movie? You know, what is an MCU movie? What does that mean? What's that look like?" Majors explained. "Those are the questions we are asking, but all of that works when it's grounded and really, really really, tucked into the given circumstances of what's going on between these people and what we can illuminate for ourselves as a species."

Who is writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

Writer Jeff Loveness accepts the Comedy/Variety Specials award for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: 10th Annual After The Oscars Special' onstage during the 2016 Writers Guild Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Jeff Loveness is slated to write the upcoming Avengers film. He also wrote the script for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is set to be released in February 2023.

When will Avengers: The Kang Dynasty be released?

Ant-Man

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 1, 2026. The two films will serve as the conclusion to Phase Six of the MCU, as stated during San Diego Comic-Con.

