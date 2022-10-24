Avengers assemble!

Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still in early development, but we already have a few details about what's in store including the cast and creative team.

The film was first announced during San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022 when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled plans for Phase Five and Phase Six of the MCU, which have been dubbed the Multiverse Saga.

Following the introduction of He Who Remains on Disney+'s Loki, the upcoming Avengers project will revolve around an alternate-timeline variant of the character Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

The character is set to make his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at which fans got the first look when the teaser trailer released on Oct. 24.

From the cast to the release date, here's everything to know about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

What is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty about?

Jesse Grant/Getty

While Marvel hasn't revealed the official plot for the film, it will likely take inspiration from the comic of the same name, which features Kang the Conqueror and his son Marcus taking over the planet.

Who is in the cast of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

Getty

So far, the only cast member confirmed for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is Majors, who will be playing the titular character. But because the film is touted as an Avengers team-up, there will likely be appearances from Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), among others.

Who is directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Shortly after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was teased at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel confirmed to Deadline that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton had been tapped to helm the film.

During a conversation with Variety in October 2022, Majors confirmed that he has already started talking with Cretton about the script and his direction for the story.

"We're dealing with myths: what is a 'Kang'? What is a movie? You know, what is an MCU movie? What does that mean? What's that look like?" Majors explained. "Those are the questions we are asking, but all of that works when it's grounded and really, really really, tucked into the given circumstances of what's going on between these people and what we can illuminate for ourselves as a species."

Who is writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Jeff Loveness is slated to write the upcoming Avengers film. He also wrote the script for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is set to be released in February 2023.

When will Avengers: The Kang Dynasty be released?

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 1, 2026. The two films will serve as the conclusion to Phase Six of the MCU, as stated during San Diego Comic-Con.