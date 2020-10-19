Avengers stars including Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson Zoë Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and more will join forces as they "unite for Democracy" for a Q&A segment and a round of trivia

An Avengers Reunion! Marvel Cast to Reunite for a Virtual Fundraiser in Support of Joe Biden

Avengers, assemble!

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3, various stars from the ever-popular Avengers film series will reunite in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden through a virtual fundraiser.

The event will be hosted by The Russo Brothers — Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo — who directed four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Fans are able to donate any amount of money to the Joe Biden Victory Fund to attend the event, which will take place on Oct. 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the 2020 election, many of the stars from the hit Marvel franchise have been open and vocal about their support for Biden, 77.

Ruffalo, 52, who portrays Bruce Banner (a.k.a. The Hulk) in the Avengers universe, has been forthright about his support for the presidential hopeful on social media, where he uses his platform to encourage others to cast their ballots — sometimes even without his clothes on.

In one recent Instagram post, Ruffalo sported a "VOTE" mask and shared: "We must elect champions who will fight for the Green New Deal and push Congress to pass climate action that matches the scale of the problem with the urgency our country’s future demands."

Similarly, Evans, 39, is also impassioned about politics and crafted a bipartisan website to aid voters before the election.

Titled A Starting Point, the website is divided into three sections: "Starting Points," which is a glossary-type section featuring two-minute answers to common questions asked of our elected officials; "Daily Points," which features participating politicians talking for one minute about any subject they want to address; and "Counterpoints," a section that features a discussion between two elected officials who have differing viewpoints about an issue.

The actor, who is best known for his role as the Avengers' Captain America, says the idea for crafting the website came from his own frustration at not being able to find reliable, fact-based information online about basic political topics and policies.

The Avengers cast members will be the latest group of stars to lend their support to Biden by reuniting virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Kristen Bell and Ted Danson had a mini-The Good Place reunion when they joined forces to surprise volunteers who were phone-banking as part of Biden's presidential campaign. The actors "Zoom-bombed" the Biden supporters, who were in the midst of hosting a weekly Women for Biden phone bank.

In September, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of the popular HBO series Veep reunited virtually for a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and the Biden-Harris presidential campaign.