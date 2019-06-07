Avengers: Endgame Stars Joke Around About Breaking ‘No Camera’ Policy in Behind-the-Scenes Video

The “no camera” policy on the Avengers: Endgame set was apparently brazenly violated by the film’s stars.

On Thursday, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans posted behind-the-scenes video on Twitter of themselves and co-star Chris Hemsworth joking around on set.

And it happened to be during one of the film’s most emotional and moving scenes.

“We took the ‘no camera’ rule VERY seriously,” Ruffalo wrote alongside the video, which features him in a motion capture suit and shows both the actor and Hemsworth with their phones out.

Ruffalo — who plays the Hulk in this year’s Avengers installment — was actually taking the video in the middle of filming (spoiler alert) Iron Man’s funeral.

We took the "no camera" rule VERY seriously. pic.twitter.com/6pGIcoD2Xd — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 7, 2019

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is killed off at the end of Avengers: Endgame, with the superhero ultimately taking his own life by using the Infinity Stones to destroy Thanos.

Ruffalo revealed that the cast was even fooled while filming the scene, writing in another Tweet, “We’re filming a wedding, they said.”

Avengers: Endgame actors Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) can also be seen in Ruffalo’s photos.

Evans posted a similar, second video of himself recording while the actors were filming.

Hemsworth can be seen in the background of Evans’ video saying repeatedly, “No cameras.”

Endgame overtook Titanic at the worldwide box office to become the second highest-grossing film of all time. Endgame increased its astonishing tally to $2.189 billion, surpassing Titanic‘s $2.187 billion gross (unadjusted for inflation).